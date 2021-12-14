University of Osun undergraduate suffer attack from suspected cultist wey set am on fire for Osogbo

12 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, OSUN STATE UNIVERSITY

Suspected cultists don set one Nigerian student on fire for Osogbo, di Osun state capital for South-West Nigeria.

According to statement from di Osun state university, Di victim, na part time final year Political Science student of di school.

Di school say di incident happun around Osunlepo - area of Osogbo, Osun State capital on Saturday, December 11.

Di university public relations officer Ademola Adesoji say di school notice say Oke no show to write im final paper for afternoon and dem decide to contact im parents. Dem later discover say unknown cultists attack am on Saturday morning.

How e hapun

Wia dis foto come from, OSUN STATE UNIVERSITY

According to di report from di school, eyewitness dem wey dey live for di area of di attack say dem hear Oke dey shout say e no go join dia cult group.

"Dem hit am with cutlass, hard stone and try to burn am before pipo rescue am." Di statement tok.

Fotos wey go viral for social media wey some pipo no go fit look show Oke in a very bad state for ground with serious burn wounds as e sidon ontop water wey some pipo fit don try use to quench di fire from im body.

Di university say dem don follow up wit im parents and im dey receive treatment.

Tok-tok pesin for Osun State Police Command, SP Yemisi Opalola confam di incident as BBC Pidgin contact am.

She say di suspected cultists bin chase Victor to di area, hit am with cutlass before dem pour am petrol to set am ablaze.

"We go arrest di perpetrators as our men don commence investigation ontop di mata," Opalola tok.

"Di University police unit don dey work with di police to make sure say di pipo wey dey involve for dis mata face di law," di university statement also tok.

Cultism na big issue for Nigerian schools

Reports say many lives don dey lost sake of cultism for higher institution and di campaign against am still dey on.

Cultists dey always fight rival cult groups over who get power pass and dem dey use death count scores.

Di greatest fear of most parents wey dia children dey go higher institution na cult sake of say if students no wan join cult, some of di group fit wan dey force dem to join.

One of di cults for Nigerian higher institutions na Black Axe also known as Aye, Eiye, and Buccaneers.