Kim Kardashian finally don pass her 'baby bar' exam - Explain how di journey be

6 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian dey one step closer to fulfil her dream to become a lawyer.

Di reality TV star announce on Monday say finally she don pass di 'baby bar' exam afta she bin fail am three times in two years.

She use her official social media pages to share di good news to her millions followers.

Kim reveal all di challenges wey she face for her journey to become a lawyer.

Upon her three times wey she fail di exam, Kim explain say she remain motivated as she keep her papa, late Robert Kardashian for mind.

She say if to say her papa dey alive today, e for be her biggest supporter.

"...I pass di Baby Bar Exam!!!! Looking in di mirror, I dey really proud of di woman looking back today in di reflection."

"For anyone wey no know my law school journey, know dis no dey easy or handed to me."

I fail dis exam 3 times in 2 years, but I get back up each time and study harder and tried again until I did it!!! (I get COVID on di 3rd try with a 104 fever but I no dey make excuses," Kim tok.

Di first-Year Law Students Examination (FYLSX) Aka 'baby bar' na one-day test wey dem give remotely for June and October.

Kim Kardashian continue to explain how di journey be;

"For California, di way I dey study law you need to take 2 bar exams, dis na just di first one but with di harder pass rate.

"Top lawyers lawyers tell me say dis dey close to impossible journey and harder than di traditional law school route but na my only option and e feel so so sooooo good to dey here and on my way to achieve my goals."

Kim Kardashian go on to thank many pipo wey don help her for di journey including friend and Emmy winning host and contributor for CNN and former special advisor to President Barack Obama, Van Jones wey advise her to go law school.

"A big thank you to @vanjones68 wey tok me into going to law school in di first place before introducing me to @jessicajackson and @edyhaney wey bring me me along to watch dia every move for court room."

"I respect dem so much and appreciate you both for letting me tag along and ask all of di little questions along di way."

Kim begin four-year apprenticeship for one law firm for San Francisco for 2018 and don dey work under Haney and Jackson to complete her law studies, according to NBC.

"I know my dad go dey do proud and e go actually dey so shoc to know say dis na my path now but e e for be my best study partner," Kim Kardashian tok.

"I hear say e dey notorious for making fun of pipo wey no pass on dia first attempt like am, but e for be my biggest cheerleader!"

Di reality TV star finish up di post with inspiration message for her followers and conclude;