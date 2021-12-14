Lagos state government schools for Mafoluku Oshodi wia children dey receive classes under bad condition

Wetin we call dis foto, Mafulokun Home Economics Centre compound

Di roof of one of di buildings don completely go down, some get leaking roof, some classrooms no get cemented floor while di ceiling boards for some don dey fall or dey hang.

Some of di school chairs and tables don break while some classes no get chairs.

Dis na wetin our reporter take eye see wen e visit one school wia children dey learn under unconducive environment.

Di state na Lagos, for south west Nigeria and di place na Mafulokun Home Economics Centre compound wey dey for Oshodi local goment area of di state.

Di centre get three goment schools inside am: St. Paul’s Primary school, Aregbe Primary School and Mafuloku Primary School.

Classrooms wey don dey fall apart and poor security

Out of about ten school buildings inside di compound, about six buildings dey bad in various levels.

Di roofs dey bad and di classrooms no dey conducive wit bad chairs and tables. While some of di classrooms no even get chairs at all.

Wen our reporter visit di school on Monday, 13, December 2021, e see children and dia teachers inside some of di dilapidated classrooms during learning hours.

Di back gate of di school dey open and pesin fit enta in and out of di school premises without detection.

Wetin we call dis foto, Inside di school compound for Mafoluku

Di school defence

Head teacher of St Paul’s primary school Mrs Owonifare instruct our reporter make im no take fotos from di school say goment don already begin plan to fix di classrooms.

She say: “goment don promise to fix di classrooms, some old students of di school don also indicate interest to come fix di classrooms”. She tok.

Wen we ask am how long di dilapidated classrooms don dey like dat, she just open her mouth and hand but no answer di question directly.

Wetin we call dis foto, One of di dilapidated structures for di school compound

Some of di teachers wey tok to BBC Pidgin off record say dem don tire to stay inside dat kain environment but dem no get option.

Di teachers tell us say if goment notice say dem tok to press, goment go sanction dem.

Wetin we call dis foto, Entrance of di school

Parents dey fear

Some of di parents of di school children tell BBC Pidgin say dem dey fear say some of di bad part of di school fit fall one day and injure dia children. Dem beg goment to come epp.

Mama Grace wey get four children for di school say, “dem dey ask us to contribute money to epp repair di school but me I neva contribute as I no get moni”. She tok.

Anoda woman wey give us her name as mama Miracle say, “sometimes di children go come home from school wit wet uniform, if we ask, dem go say rain enta dia classroom “.

Wetin we call dis foto, One of di dilapidated structures for di school compound

Goment defence

Commissioner for Education Folasade Adefisayo say di Lagos state goment get about 1000 schools wit various levels of decay wey dem dey try to fix.

She say, “if you check very well, you go notice say we don dey fix many of di secondary schools, na one at a time”.

She add say her ministry dey repair some schools, di state Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB dey do some while some dey under di local goment.

Wetin we call dis foto, Di dilapidated classroom

Di present Lagos state goment don spend over two years in office already.