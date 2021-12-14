Nnamdi Kanu: DSS debunk reports say dem violate Ipob leader human rights

14 December 2021, 11:38 WAT New Informate 30 minutes wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, Nnamdi Kanu

Di Department of State Security, DSS don deny tori say dem dey violate di human rights of Nnamdi Kanu, di leader of di proscribed group, di Indigenous People of Biafra.

DSS wey brief tori pipo on Tuesday say Kanu lawyer dey use fake news to get favour and mislead di public.

DSS tok-tok pesin, Peter Afunanya wey brief tori pipo for DSS headquarters for Abuja say Nnamdi Kanu dey enjoy full luxury for custody contrary to allegation from im lawyer say dem di violate im human rights.

E explain say di tori say Kanu dey hungry for custody na lie say hungry no dey dey catch am at all sake of say na di food wey e like im dey eat.

E also say yan say contrary to tori by IPOB propagandist say e no dey change cloth, e dey change cloth regularly.E say e dey unfortunate say im lawyers want make dem transfer am to Kuje correctional Centr and dem no fit give di reason for dia choice.

DSS reply dey come afta Kanu lawyer file one fundamental human rights enforcement suit for di Federal High Court for Abuja against dem.

Local tori pipo report say one member of Kanu legal team Maxwell Opara, say di life of Kanu dey in danger for di hand of DSS.

Dem accuse DSS say dem don take im blood 21 times for one test wey dem no name. Dem say DSS dey starve Kanu and e dey battle with hunger and dem never allow am to change im clothes.

"We visit Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and e tell us about wetin im eye dey see. Dem never allow am to change im clothes, while dem dey also starve am. E also tell us say one doctor come take im blood samples for 21 times for test but dem no tell a wetin di test dey about. Therefore, we don file fundamental human rights enforcement suit in dat regard," Opara tell reporters.

Kanu dey stand trial for alleged treason against di federal goment of Nigeria.

Early dis month, di Federal High Court, Abuja order DSS to allow Kanu maximum possible comfort.

Justice Binta Nyako give di order afta kanu lead counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor complain give di court say di DSS dey deny im client im fundamental right.

E say di way wey dem keep Kanu for solitary confinement, e dey cause am psychological wahala and im no dey get beta medical epp.

Oga Ejiofor say e neva change cloth since di DSS detain am and e no fit practice im faith and dem no dey allow am lawyer see am.

Justice Binta bin say make DSS allow am change im cloth and practice im faith.

Kanu next court date na January 18, 2022.

Charges wey Kanu dey face

Nigeria goment sama Kanu wit charges on alleged acts of terrorism and treasonable felony - Di office of di Attorney-General of di federation also amend di charges against Kanu and add some.

Di amended charges against Kanu include: