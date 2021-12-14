Omicron red list travel announcement today: Nigeria, South Africa go come off UK red list

19 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

UK goment don announce say dem wan remove all 11 kontries from di UK travel red list from 4am on Wednesday, 15 December, 2021.

Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe dey on di list.

Dem bin reintroduce di red list for late November as precaution afta di discovery of Omicron variant.

But Health Secretary Sajid Javid tok say e don spread so widely sotey di rules no longer get too much purpose.

"Now community transmission of Omicron dey for di UK and Omicron don spread so widely across di world,

"Di travel red list now dey less effective to slow di spread of Omicron from abroad," Javid tell parliament.

"While we go maintain our temporary testing measures for international travel we go remove all 11 kontries from di travel red list effective from 4am tomorrow morning."

Currently, all UK arrivals from red list kontries must pay for and self-isolate for pre-booked, goment-approved hotel for 10 days.

Dey must also take Covid tests within 48 hours of setting off for di UK and PCR tests within two days of dia arrival.

Some arrivals don already pay thousands of pounds to stay inside goment-approved quarantine hotels, and pipo don complain plenty of di kain organisation plus food during dia stays.

Oga Javid say e don ask for urgent advice on weda those wey currently dey for managed quarantine go dey able to leave early.

E also tok say e dey "very persuaded" by calls to re-pay back pipo and hope to make announcement soon.

Dis move dey follow anger from African kontries, with di UN describing di ban on non-UK residents wey wan enta England as "travel apartheid".

Di travel industry don also warn say di restrictions dey hurt business.