Delta man wey marry two women on same day tok why 'e make sense to marry more dan one wife'

3 minutes wey don pass

One broken bone and massage specialist wey marry two women on di same day don tok why e do so.

According to am, e make good sense to marry more dan one wife as e dey good for men.

Prince Erere Nana for Delta state tok as e celebrate im marriage to two women wey trend for social media.

Erere say pipo wey marry one wife no get peace of mind sake of di tins dem dey battle wit.

"I go marry di third one join dem," e tell BBC Pidgin.

Why I marry two wives

Prince Erere Nana wey also describe imsef as a traditionalist say im dey enjoy peace of mind pass pipo wey marry one wife.

E say to marry plenty women better pass to dey carry women.

"If you marry one wife today, just take am say you neva marry. Some pipo go tell you say na only one wife dem wan marry but na lie, dem dey carry women up and down. To carry plenty women dey expensive and you no go get peace of mind.

"One woman alone no dey good. E better make you tell am say you go marry anoda wife. Wen di two wife quarrel, dem dey settle am by dem sef. And our mata no dey go outside." E tok.

Wetin di wives dem tok

Wetin we call dis foto, Prince Erere Nana

Di wives of Erere say dem dey happy to marry dia husband.

Dem say dia husband dey treat dem equally.

According to di first wife, "I no dey feel bad because of say my husband come share me wit anoda woman.

"I no dey jealous or envy. I no go vex if e still go marry anoda one."

On her part, di second wife say she dey respect her senior wife "even pass my husband".