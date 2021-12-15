Ghana Covid rules: Efia Odo, Ghanaians react to compulsory vaccination of citizens for airport

26 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Efia Odo

Some Ghanaians dey talk govment say dem for shun de mandatory vaccination of citizens who show up for airport without vaccination.

Dis call dey come up after health officials issue new COVID-19 protocol which dey make am compulsory for unvaccinated Ghanaians wey arrive for Kotoka International Airport.

Dis latest move by govmemt be sake of de country detect over 40 new cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19, most of which dey enter de country through de airports.

Yesterday alone, over 100 citizens wey arrive de country inside take dema compulsory Johnson and Johnson shots.

But some people dey push back on dis directive, social influencer Efia Odo add en voice to de matter.

I no go take any disapproved vaccine - Efia Odo

Ghanaian actress, Efia Odo be one of de people who dey kick against de compulsory vaccination.

According to de actress, taking de vaccine for be matter of choice instead of say govment go do an by force.

Inside post wey she share for Twitter top, de actress talk say sake of de new directive she go dey Ghana till-till sake of she no make ready to take de jab.

She compare de Covid situation to malaria which equally dey kill people and how dem no do vaccine which people for take by force.

"Malaria kill more people than Covid 19 (approximately 20,000 people yearly) but dem no force us to take vaccine. Taking vaccine for be personal choice no for be mandatory decision. Be like I make stuck for Ghana cuz I no go take any disapproved vaccine," she add.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Compulsory vaccination dey go against human rights

Health Officials already start dey vaccinate Ghanaians who dey enter de country without vaccination.

But some politicians raise human rights arguments against de move which govment say go continue for de next two weeks.

Sammy Gyamfi, Communication Officer of de National Democratic Congress (NDC) raise legal arguments against dis move.

He explain say Article 12 of de 1992 Constitution dey demand say Executive, Legislature den Judiciary den govment agencies for respect de fundamental human and freedoms of citizens.

De same 1992 constitution of Ghana dey guarantee freedom of movement of all persons for Article 21(1)(g).

What dis dey mean be say all persons get de right to move freely in Ghana, at the same time dem get de right to leave or enter Ghana wey dem be free from expulsion.