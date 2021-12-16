Pastor for Ogun state police dey investigate on accuse say e rape im choir member deny di accuse

Christ Apostolic Bible Church for Alaja Oke, Saje, Abeokuta, Ogun state south west Nigeria don dey under lock and key since Friday, 10, December as a result of di suspected crime wey hapun inside.

Ogun state police command dey investigate accuse say di pastor of di church plan wit im wife to defile one 16-year-old girl wey be choir member for di church.

But Pastor Peter Taiwo and im wife wey bin chop di accusation say no be so e really hapun.

Pastor don tok say im and di girl bin 'fall in love with each oda.'

"I tell am make she run away from her boyfriend and ask me anytin she need"

Di pastor tok say wen di girl wunjure for leg, im assist her parents to seek medical attention for her.

Pastor Taiwo claim say wen di nurse wey dey treat di girl tok say she no fit treat am again sake of say di injury don pass wetin she fit handle, im offer to help out with prayers.

E say sake of say im dey assist her with treatment for her leg injury, e and di girl dey close to each oda and she dey come im bedroom for conversation.

"She dey come my bedroom, we tok, we chat togeda. One day wen she come in di morning for di treatment of di leg, I call am inside make I see how di treatment dey go, I no know di spirit wey enta me wen I dey try check di leg.

"From dat day, she begin dey send me I love you message and I go reply her. I still get di message for my phone, di pastor tok.

E tok say im no make love with di girl all those times but dem bin love each oda.

"Dat time wey we first start, we bin no have sex but we love each oda. Sometimes wen she come, I go tell am make she peck me, sometimes we go romance," Pastor Taiwo tok.

Di pastor confess say im finally get sexual relations wit di girl and e kon tell im wife wetin im do, say make she epp am beg am.

"Wen we get sexual dis tin, na dat time I tell my wife say I don do something bad. I tell my wife to epp me beg am as me sef dey beg am," di pastor tok.

Di pastor wife also tok say she no dey aware say her husband bin dey take advantage of di girl.

Wia dis foto come from, Ogun State police

Pastor wife tok her part

According to di pastor wife, dem don dey married for about 15years with three children, my husband na bricklayer, before we pastoral work five years ago afta dem tell us to listen to God call.

I be di choir mistress of di church, di choir be seven pipo in number, three females and four males, di girl (victim) na also member of di choir.

She bin get leg injury, myself and my husband bin dey take her for treatment of di leg before I stop to dey go with dem, I tink say na dia wen dem dey go alone na im my husband tok to her."Na about three weeks ago on Wednesday, my husband ask me to epp call her to come meet am inside say e wan send her on errand, but wen I notice say she dey inside for too long I go inside but to my surprise I see blood stain on our bed and di girl dey cry, dat na wen I realise say my husband don defiled her.

I shout, cry and bin wan escalate di mata but my husband beg me not to expose di girl. " She tok.

Wetin we call dis foto, Di church don dey locked since di incident hapun

Di victim mama tori

BBC Pidgin also follow di girl mama tok and she say na she report di case.

"Im defile my daughter and na me report di mata and na why dem arrest am. Na me send am message on dat day. I kon go check am for di pastor house and I see say e don defile am. Na dia I raise alarm."

Wetin police tok

Ogun state police command bin release statement say dem arrest one pastor on top accuse say e plan wit im wife to defile one 16-year-old.

According to statement from di command wey say dem make di arrest on Friday, 10, December, 2021, Pastor Peter Taiwo of Christ Apostolic Bible church, Alaja Oke, Saje, Abeokuta, and im wife Elizabeth Taiwo connive togeda to defile one 16 years old choir member of di church.

Police say dem arrest di pastor and im wife afta di victim lodge complain for di Adatan divisional headquarters.

According to her, wen she go di church for choir practice, di pastor wife call her and tell her to go meet di pastor inside dia room because di pastor bin wan send am message.

She say as soon as she enta di room, di pastor wife lock di door from outside, den di pastor come overpower her, and forcefully sleep wit her.

She explain say afta, di pastor wife later come inside afta her husband don satisfy imself and wen she meet her dey cry, she tell to stop to dey cry as she don become woman now, she come warn her to no ever to tell anybody or else she go die.

Police say investigation dey go on afta which dem go charge di couple go court.

Wetin di law say?

Di Child Right Act of 2003 say any adult wey get sexual relations with children under age 18 for Nigeria fit end up in prison for rape as na criminal offence.

Also according to di CRA, even if di child give consent or agree, di adult or culprit don commit rape against di child and if dem find am guilty, e fit face life imprisonments, (CRA part 111, section 31).

Wetin we call dis foto, Pipo dey protest against di alleged rape of Keren on 09/12/2021

Tori of rape and defilement dey make headlines for Nigeria almost everi day

Tori of rape and defilement dey make headlines for Nigeria day afta day.

On Wednesday, 8, December 2021, pipo march go di national assembly for Nigeria capital Abuja to demand justice for 14-year-old Keren Happuch Akphager, one Senior Secondary School One (SSS1) boarding student of Premiere Academy Lugbe, Abuja wey die for June, 2021.

Mrs Vivien Vihimga Akpagher, wey be Keren mama dey demand justice for her pikin, wey she allege say die untimely from complications from rape.

One primary school teacher, Makasusi Sunusi recently chop life imprisonment afta court find am guilty of defiling five-year-old girl for Jigawa State.

Early in di year, police also arrest Nollywood actor Olarewaju James alias Baba Ijesha for April 2021 ontop allegation say in sexually assault one 14 years old girl. Im dey face criminal charges wey include sexual assault, sexual assault by penetration, attempted rape and indecent treatment to pikin.