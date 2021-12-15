King of Satan death: Simon Odo wey be native doctor die at di age of 74?

Simon Odo, wey pipo sabi as 'King of Satan' don die.

Di late Odo wey marry 57 wives die at di age of 74 on 14, December, 2021.

Im daughter Uchenna Odo tell BBC Igbo say her papa die around 3am on Tuesday afta short sickness.

Simon Odo na from Aji for Igbo-Eze north local goment area for Enugu state.

Who be 'king of satan'?

Odo bin tell BBC say im no know exactly how many pikin im and im wives born.

Im na very popular native doctor wey dem sabi as King of Satan.

Inside interview wey Simon do wit BBC Igbo before in die, im say: "I be real king of Satan. If you slap me I slap you."

E say wetin im dey do na from im mama place e from come.

Oga Odo no bin dey into juju worship all im life. Dem born am as Catholic.

"Dem baptise me for 1956, I do confirmation for 1958, serve mass from 1959 reach 1960. true tok na im I dey tell you," im tok.

Wetin make am turn native doctor?

For five years im bin suffer tuberculosis wey im believe say na do dem do am.

Afta dat one, im fall sick again. "From dat tuberculosis of five years dem come do me jazz, I come cripple for five years," e add.

All dis sick-sick make Simon land Ijebu Ode, im say na dia im find out say na pesin do am, say no be God dey suffer am.

Im stay for Ijebu Ode land for seven years learn work before im return to im home begin treat pipo.