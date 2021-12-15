Nigeria kidnappings: Police, DSS, Army storm Imo, Anambra camps of alleged cannibals

Joint security forces wey raid kidnapers camps for eastern Nigeria discover wia pipo allegedly dey chop human flesh.

Di team of Nigeria military, police and Department of Security Service (DSS) storm di camps inside two states for south east of di kontri.

Director of DSS for Imo State, Wilcox Idaminabo say di operation happun for Orsu local goment for Imo state and Uli for Ihiala local goment area for Anambra state.

Idaminabo wey be oga of Nigeria secret police for Imo bin speak on behalf of di joint security team.

Di kidnapers sack one community each for Orsu and Ihiala local goments grab some of di lands for demsef.

"Wen we get dia we notice say di community dey abandoned and dis boys don take over di community, dem carve out lands for demsef and dat na anoda brand of insurgency.

"Di place na just ghost town, everybody don disappear for dis towns," Di DSS oga tok.

During di raid, di team rescue Eze Iheanacho Ndukwe from Okigwe, wey dem bin kidnap some days ago.

Oga Idaminabo say dem also discover plenty human parts scatter all over di place.

But dat no be di only tin wey dem discover.

"Surprisingly for dis 21st century, we notice say pipo dey practice cannibalism - eating of human flesh - here, becos wey see human flesh wey dem dey roast," Idaminabo tok.

Imo State govnor Hope Uzordinma for im reaction to di security operations describe di criminals as cannibals and bandits as im express im joy ova di arrest.

"At least Imo pipo go come home to celebrate Christmas. We dey wonder how we go abandon one entire local goment like Orsu local to di hands of criminals and cannibals, wey dey eat human beings and roast human beings," di Govnor tok.

Oda tins wey dem recover na plenty cars and many dead bodies.

Di security forces arrest some of dem afta both sides attack each oda for some time.

Na some 30 suspected kidnappers and criminals chop arrest for Imo state, according to report.

Na dring di Monday raid on camps inside Orsu local government and Uli community in Ihiala local government area of Anambra state.