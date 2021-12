Akuapem Poloo: Ghana Court reverse Akuapem Poloo 90-day jail, slap am plus Ghc12,000 fine

18 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/Akuapem Poloo

Appeals Court for Ghana impose Ghc12,000 fine on actress Akuapem Poloo.

Dis be after her lawyers appeal her case, dem pray de court to grant her non-custodial sentence for her offense.

Based on de court ruling, de actress go fit go home to her family after she satisfy de fine conditions.

How Akuapem Poloo return to jail

Social media sensation, Rosemond Alade Brown go back to jail to continue en 90 day jail sentence on December 1, 2021.

Dis be after High Court for Accra dismiss en appeal for non-custodial sentence.

Around July last year, Akuapem Poloo enter wrong side of de law after she post nude photo of herself and son online as part of en seventh birthday.

Because of dis Accra Circuit Court sentence her to three months in prison for April 2021 but after her lawyer file for appeal court grant am bail.

However de High court reverse de bail decision, presiding jusge Justice Ruby Aryeetey talk say de sentence dem give am no be excessive, sake of dat dem no go interfere plus am.