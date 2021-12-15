Patricia Kingori: Kenyan woman be youngest black professor for Oxford University history

Wia dis foto come from, OXFORD UNIVERSITY Wetin we call dis foto, Figures from January show say just 1% of UK university professors na black

Patricia Kingori. one Kenyan-born academic don become di youngest black professor for Oxford University, United Kingdom.

Professor Kingori na also one of di youngest women to ever dey awarded full professorship for Oxford University 925-year history.

She be sociologist wey dey based for Ethox Centre and di Wellcome Centre for Ethics and Humanities.

Di University award her di historic award because of di quality and global impact of her research on academia and beyond.

Patricia also currently na di receiver of one ogbonge Wellcome Senior Investigator award and dey lead one interdisciplinary team of researchers.

Di team dey chook eye into global issues wey dey around Fakes, Fabrication and Falsehoods for di 21st century.

Di professor dey always collect big competitive funding grants to carry out research, she don supervise plenty DPhil students plus teach hundreds of students during her time for Oxford.

Speaking of her promotion, Patricia say "To get my body of work recognised in dis way na great honour, and I dey deeply grateful to di many pipo wey don inspire and support me so far."

Profile of Professor Patricia Kingori

Many pipo don describe Professor Kingori as a "trailblazer" and a "woman of many first".

Di young female professor na British-Kenyan sociologist. Her research dey consider di experience of frontline health workers around di world.

Her research interest cut across sociology of science and medicine, STS, bioethics, misinformation and pseudoscience.

She get broad experience of undertaking critical examinations of ethics in practice for different kontris wey include South Africa and South East Asia.

Patricia don also act as adviser to multiple organizations wey include di WHO, Save di Children, Medecins San Frontieres, di Nuffield Council of Bioethics and di Obama administration White House Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment for Africa Initiative.

For 2020, Patricia become one of only six trustees of di Medical Research Foundation wey dey responsible for funding priorities from their £60 million budget.

Dem born Patricia for Kenya, she grow up for Saint Kitts and move go London when she be teenager.

She get her academic degrees from London University.