Sergio Aguero retirement from football on Wednesday make di world of football don react to legendary striker exit from di game.

Di 33 year wey cry as e dey announce di tori say im dey "proud" of im career afta e accept di "very difficult" reality of im retirement from di sport to protect im health.

Dem bin carry di former Manchester City striker go hospital for 30 October afta e experience "chest discomfort" during a 1-1 draw with Alaves.

"Di decision I don make, I make am for my health," Aguero tok.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola dey among di small crowd dey wit Aguero as e make di announcement next to di Nou Camp pitch.

Aguero, wey end im career wit 427 goals inside 786 games tok why im decide to quit di game.

For di press conference, Aguero say na very difficult decision for am.

"When dem do di first physical test on me for di clinic, di medical staff tell me say very big possibility dey say I no go fit continue to dey play. From that point I begin process everything but e no easy. One of di doctors tell me straight up, 'that's enough'.

"I wan tell everyone say I do everything possible. I dream about playing football since I be five years old and I first touch ball. I no reason am say I go ever reach Europe, so I wan show my gratitude to everyone regardless of where I trained.

"I' dey proud of di career wey I get and I dey fortunate say e dey happun to me now rather than before. I no sabi wetin dey wait me for di next life but I know say many pipo dey wey love me and want di best for me."

Plenty football stars don hail di Argentine wey score 427 goals inside 786 games, win five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, six League Cups and a Copa America.

Aguero incredible stats

