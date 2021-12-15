Sergio Aguero retirement: Sergio Leonel Agüero del Castillo aka Kun Agüero football stats
Sergio Aguero retirement from football on Wednesday make di world of football don react to legendary striker exit from di game.
Di 33 year wey cry as e dey announce di tori say im dey "proud" of im career afta e accept di "very difficult" reality of im retirement from di sport to protect im health.
Dem bin carry di former Manchester City striker go hospital for 30 October afta e experience "chest discomfort" during a 1-1 draw with Alaves.
"Di decision I don make, I make am for my health," Aguero tok.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola dey among di small crowd dey wit Aguero as e make di announcement next to di Nou Camp pitch.
Aguero, wey end im career wit 427 goals inside 786 games tok why im decide to quit di game.
Why Aguero quit football
For di press conference, Aguero say na very difficult decision for am.
"When dem do di first physical test on me for di clinic, di medical staff tell me say very big possibility dey say I no go fit continue to dey play. From that point I begin process everything but e no easy. One of di doctors tell me straight up, 'that's enough'.
"I wan tell everyone say I do everything possible. I dream about playing football since I be five years old and I first touch ball. I no reason am say I go ever reach Europe, so I wan show my gratitude to everyone regardless of where I trained.
"I' dey proud of di career wey I get and I dey fortunate say e dey happun to me now rather than before. I no sabi wetin dey wait me for di next life but I know say many pipo dey wey love me and want di best for me."
Plenty football stars don hail di Argentine wey score 427 goals inside 786 games, win five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, six League Cups and a Copa America.
Aguero incredible stats
- Aguero na di fourth-highest scoring player for Premier League history wit 184 goals inside 275 games, behind only Alan Shearer (260), Wayne Rooney (208) and Andrew Cole (187). He also be di league highest-scoring overseas player, as e register nine more goals than Thierry Henry (175).
- Aguero scored every 108 minutes for di Premier League, comfortably di best rate for di competition history. Indeed, e fit play another 2,520 minutes (28 games) of Premier League football without scoring and go still get di best minutes-per-goal ratio of any top-flight player wit more than 20 goals.
- Di Argentine score 18 hat-tricks for im career, dis include12 for di Premier League - a record for England's top flight.
- He score 20+ goals for all competitions in 12 of 13 campaigns between 2007/08 and 2019/20, e reach 30 or more on five separate occasions during im time for Manchester City.
- Aguero score 36 goals for Manchester City for di Champions League, di joint-highest total a player don register for English side for di competition history (along wit former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba).
- He find di net against 128 different opponents, wey include di likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United.
- 16 years and 332 days na im dey between Aguero first career goal for November 2004 (for Independiente) and im final strike for Barcelona - against Real Madrid for October 2021.