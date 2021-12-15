Karibi Fubara death: Stella Fubara confam Nollywood actor die afta cancer battle

Nollywood actor, Karibi Fubara don die.

Im family members announce am on top dia social media page.

One of im sisters, Stella Fubara wey be di Director International Operations for Dubai Tourism post for Instagram say, "E be warrior, now e be angel for heaven."

Wednesday 15 December, 2021 na im Stella Fubara confam say di Nollywood actor die

Another sister of di actor Aya Fubara Eneli post say "Joy dey because Karibi dey for better place. Sadness dey because e no longer dey dis earthly realm."

She say "My brother, Karibi Fubara, don join di ancestral realm. I dey devastated, but not hopeless. He lived fully and with joy. Live behind a great body of work. E go be a powerful ancestor. I love you."

Michael Fubara wey announce im death on behalf of di Fubara/Okereke family say;

"For all of us wey love am so dearly, make we use joy to console each other during periods of sadness. We go dey in touch wit further details in di future. "

Plenty ogbonge celebrities and actors wey include Funke Akindele, Ebuka, Linda Ejiofor, Kate Henshaw, Omoni Oboli, among others don pay tributes to di actors.

Karibi Fubara death: Wetin we know

Di "God calling" actor bin dey diagnosed wit cancer for 2020.

For one of im Instagram post afta di surgery, e say na around Easter e bin receive di news say im get large mid-stage kidney tumor/cancer.

And on 3rd May, 2021 I had a very successful surgery remove about 90% of the tumor.

E add say "im dey home now dey rest, reborn, & learning to live again."

Until im death, Karibi Fubara na Nollywood actor wey become popular afta e feature for one movie 'Before 30'.

E later feature for oda popular movies wey include God calling, Quams Money, Castle and Castle, Royal Hibiscus, among odas.