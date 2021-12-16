Buhari in Turkey: Nigeria president dey attend Turkey-Africa summit for Istanbul

51 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Presidency

President Muhammadu Buhari dey travel go Istanbul, Turkey on Thursday, 16, December, 2021.

President tok-tok pesin, Garba Shehu for statement say President Buhari go travel wit im wife, Aisha and some goment officials.

Di visit dey happen weeks afta Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visit oga Buhari.

During dat visit Erdogan agree to expand trade between di two kontris to 5billion dollars.

Why President Buhari dey go Turkey

Wia dis foto come from, Presidency

According to Shehu, President Buhari dey go on di trip to attend di third Turkey-Africa Partnership summit.

Di theme of di summit na ''Enhanced Partnership for Common Development and Prosperity'' and di agenda include to review di cooperation between African kontris and Turkey since di last Summit for 2014.

"During President Erdogan last visit, di two kontris reach agreement for several sectors wey include energy, defence industry, mining and hydrocarbons. Di Nigerian delegation go use di opportunity of di gathering for Istanbul to tighten cooperation wit oda partners for more trade and investment opportunities for di kontri.

Pipo wey go follow Buhari for di trip na di Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Defence, Maj-Gen. Bashir Magashi (Rtd); FCT, Mohammed Bello; Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire; Agriculture, Mohammed Abubakar; and Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo.

Odas na National Security Adviser, Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno (Rtd); and di Director-General of di National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.