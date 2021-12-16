UK visas and immigration: Britain update visa application requirements for Nigerians, odas

51 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

United Kingdom Visa and Immigration don resume to process visitor visas for all kontris wey bin dey dia red list.

Dis dey come one day afta di UK goment comot kontris from di red list travel restrictions.

Di British High Commission Abuja for inside statement say di Visa Application Centre (VAC) go contact pipo wey apply for visa wen dia passport don ready for collection.

And dem warn say make nobody visit VAC office until dem invite am to do so.

Di statement add say di reason na because standard UK visitor visas currently dey take longer time than usual to process.

Plus dem still dey try process non-visitor visa applications - wey include student and work visas within published service standards.

Na for December 5, 2021, UK bin pause to make decision on visitor visa applications for all red list kontris including Nigeria, until dem lift di travel ban.

Di visitor visas cover pipo wey dey travel go UK for:

Tourism

Visiting family and friends

Undertaking short term business activities (for example, attending meetings)

Undertaking short term studies (under 6 months)

Taking part for research or exchange programmes as an academia.

Medical reasons (for example, pesin wan go receive private medical treatment)

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

You no need to book for any travel before you apply for visa or before dem make decision on your application.

Those wey need travel go UK for compassionate reasons go need apply for Visa di usual way, dem no need go through short cut. E mean say dem go submit biometric for VAC.

Applicants go clearly explain reasons for di visit for dia application forn and must alert di VAC staff during biometric submission.

If you don already submit your visitor visa application and you need to urgently travel go di UK for compassionate reasons, you go fit contact UK Visas and Immigration for help.

Priority Visa (PV) and Superiority Visa (SPV) services go remain suspended temporarily for all visa routes for all di kontris wey dey comot di red list.

Students wey bin dey plan to use PV services fit speak wit dia course provider about options wey include Covid- 19 concessions.

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media

Before now, to apply for UK visa for Nigeria dey take up to 30 days and di earliest you fit apply na three months in advance.

Di UK visa application process dey take four to six working days.