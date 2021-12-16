Jack Dorsey appoint three Nigerians to board of Bitcoin Trust 'BTrust' him, Jay Z form

Jack Dorsey, Twitter Former CEO don appoint three Nigerians to head di Btrust wey im establish with American rapper Jay Z to fund Bitcoin development in Africa.

Dorsey make di announcement for im Twitter page and congratulate di board members wey also include one South African.

Di three Nigerians na Abubakar Nur Khalil, Obi Nwosu, and Ojoma Ochai. Di South African among dem na Carla Kirk-Cohen.

Dis three Nigerians get di appointment despite say Nigerian government don ban cryptocurrency activities for di west African nation.

Nigerians dey part of dose wey dey trade cryptocurrency well but di Central Bank of Nigeria ban am for early 2021.

Khalil don already thank Dorsey for di opportunity, on im Twitter page and tell am say e dey honoured to work for di team.

"Thank you so much @jack for dis opportunity wey I get to work for dis great team. Make we get to work to build di future of Bitcoin and launch Africa to di front of dis monetary revolution," Khalil bin tweet.

On im Twitter page, Ochai tok say she dey happy to be part of di Btrust team.

She thank Dorsey, Jay Z, and oda pipo who make am happun.

"I dey really excited to get going. I thank you Jack and Jay and all of una wey make dis happun. I dey look forward to work with fellow board members," Ochai write for Twitter.

Wetin be dis Btrust?

Dorsey and Jay Z bin establish Btrust to fund Bitcoin development for Africa and India. Di both of dem don put 500 Bitcoin for di trust.

Di aim of di trust na to make Bitcoin di internet currency.

Dorsey say im and Jay Z no go give any direction to di board members, meaning say di four board members go take decisions alone.

Who be dis Nigerians and di South African?

Nwosu na di co-founder of Coinfloor, a cryptocurrency company.

Ochai na di managing partner of CcHUBCreative (Co-Creation Hub). Dis company na technology innovation company.

Khalil na Bitcoin core contributor.

Kirk-Cohen na software engineer for Lightning Labs.

Wetin be cryptocurrency and why CBN ban am?

Cryptocurrency na decentralised digital money wey dey based on blockchain technology.

Di decentralised system wey dey verify and record cryptocurrency transactions na cryptography.

Many coins dey for cryptocurrency but di most popular na Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Di CBN tok say dem ban cryptocurrency sake of say cryptocurrency operation dey anonymous and e no dey traceable.

Di bank also tok say dem make di decision sake of say pipo dey use cryptocurrency do money laundering and finance terrorism and oda criminal activities.

Dem say investors fit lose plenti money sake of how cryptocurrency too dey go up and down.