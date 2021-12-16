Africa Cup of Nations: CAF require vaccination to attend Afcon 2022 for Cameroon

Afcon don set dia own Covid-19 rules ahead of di 2022 nations cup wey dey come up for Cameroon.

Dis na as football clubs across di world dey take different measure to protect dia players so matches go fit continue.

Afcon say fans must dey fully vaccinated and must present negative Covid-9 test dating back less dan 72 hours to get access to di stadiums during CAN 2022 for Cameroon.

Dis na di main informate from di press conference wey shele for Yaoundé by di African Football Confederation, di Cameroonian Ministry of Health, and di Cameroonian Football Federation.

Why dem make di decision

CAF, di Cameroonian football federation and di Cameroonian Ministry of Public Health justify di decision say;

"Di concern na to avoid say Afcon fit cause additional wahala for di Cameroonian populations, participants and supporters from oda countries" .

Cameroonian Minister of Health, Dr Manaouda Malachie announce say vaccines and tests dey free.

E further announce say dem go install vaccination units for all di sites to host di competition.

Di health protocol wey CAF and di Cameroonian goment adopt dey cause gbege for Cameroon wia di vaccination rate against Covid-19 be 2% despite di campaigns wey goment start.

How fans dey react

Dis decision no go down well wit fans as some football fans dey point accuse finger for di Association of European Football Clubs wey dey threaten say dem no go release African players to participate for di next African Cup of Nations wey go shelle for Cameroon.

Di association bin highlight Coronavirus pandemic and say dey no get enough device against covid-19 for Cameroon.

Football fans dey doubt di government ability to deliver results to thousands of people within 72 hours.

Odas don already dey reason to just settle for dia TV to experience di competition.

Dr Manaouda Malachie assure say no Omicron variant for Cameroon and e claim say di Covid-19 curve don dey go down for di country.

African nations wey don record Omicron

Di omicron variant of di coronavirus do spread to at least 11 kontris across Africa as at last week.

Na so Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) tok on Thursday.

Africa CDC director John Nkengasong say: "Seven more kontris - Uganda, Zambia, Senegal, Tunisia, Mozambique, Namibia, and Zimbabwe - don report di new variant over di past one week."

During di previous week Omicron bin only dey confirmed in South Africa, Botswana, Ghana, and Nigeria.