Di day Obinwanne Okeke aka Invictus Obi go dey released from US prison don dey published by US Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Di Nigerian entrepreneur wey US court convict and sentence to 10 years in prison go come out from prison 2028.

Obinwanne Okeke popularly known as Invictus Obi release date na 3rd, September 2028 according to informate for dia website.

For February 15th 2021, US court bin sama 10 years prison sentence to Obinwanne Okeke for im involvement in computer-based intrusion fraud scheme.

Court say Invictus Obi scam cause approximately $11 million in known losses to e victims.

Afta di judgement, di US Attorney for di Eastern District of Virginia Raj Parekh wey judge di case bin tok say:

"Today sentence further demonstrate EDVA's and FBI worldwide reach to pursue justice on behalf of American victims and odas.

"And holding international cybercriminals accountable, no mata wia dem commit dia crimes."

Special Agent in charge of FBI for Norfolk Field Office add afta di sentencing say:

"Di FBI no go allow cyber criminals free hand for di digital world to take advantage of U.S. companies."

"Dis sentencing demonstrate FBI commitment to work with our partners for di Department of Justice and our foreign counterparts to locate cyber criminals across di globe and bring dem to di United States to face di music."

Obinwanne Okeke prison custody

Obinwanne Okeke currently dey serve im sentence for Federal Correctional Institution (FCI), Oakdale II for Western Louisiana, USA.

FCI Oakdale II na low security federal correctional institution with adjacent minimum security satellite camp.

Di prison get population of about 1,100 total Inmates and 86 Inmates for di Camp according to di website.

How Obinwanne Okeke take land prison

America Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) bin arrest Okeke wey be di Chief Executive Officer of Invictus Group for August, 2019 for US.

Dem come charge am wit two counts of computer and wire fraud to tiff $11 million from im victims. Accuse wey im be plead guilty to.

Then later for 16 February 2021, court come sentence am to 10 years for prison.

Meanwhile for 2016, Forbes bin celebrate di 31 years old Obi as one of Africa best 30 business pipo wey dey less dan 30 years.

Invictus Obi prison sentence from Virginia US State land afta im Forbes fame

Invictus Obi Profile

Obinwanne Okeke AKA Invictus Obi prison sentence from Virginia US State land afta im Forbes fame.

Wen Forbes 30 under 30 celebrate Obinwanne Okeke dem no know say im go later confess to fraud and US Attorney for di Eastern District of Virginia go sentence am to 10 years in prison.

Invictus Obi prison sentence on 17 February 2021 na for im involvement in computer-based intrusion fraud scheme wey reach $11 million wey im plead guilty for.

BBC Pidgin don find out di interesting things to know about di Nigerian fraudster, US prisoner & Forbes 30 under 30 entrepreneur.

Obinwanne Okeke alias Invictus Obi na Nigerian entrepreneur wey dey into I.T, real estates, oil and gas and renewable energy business.

Dem born am for November 9, 1987 for Ukpor, one small village for Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State. He be di 17th child of a polygamous father. Im late father get four wives.

Di 33 year old get Bachelor's Degree for International Relations from Monash University in South Africa and Master's degrees in Counter-Terrorism Studies from Monash University in Australia.

He say im passion for International relations na out of di love e get for current affairs and and im post-graduate dey inspired by di Boko-Haram insurgency wey start for di north-eastern part of Nigeria for 2009.

Oga Okeke yarn say im be part of di first students wey do di course wen dem first introduce am for di Australian university for 2012.

According to court records, oga Okeke dey recognised wit di Most Outstanding Student Award in International Studies wen e be undergraduate student for Monsah University in South Africa.

His lawyer, John Iweanoge, say Mr Okeke also work for di university student representative council as di Social Events Coordinator wen e be graduate student for Monash University in Australia.

He keep im personal life private as information about im marriage life no dey public space but recently for court, document show say oga Okeke get one 19 monts old daughter and she be United States citizen.

Obinwanne Okeke business before dem jail am

Until im arrest by di Federal Bureau of Investigation and conviction, oga Okeke na global businessman and claim say im get investments for oil and gas, agriculture, private equity, alternative energy, telecom and real estate.

He dey operate under di business name 'Invictus Group', wey dey operate for three African kontris including Nigeria, South Africa, and Zambia.

For inside one interview wit BBC News Africa for 2018, Obinwanne Okeke say im mama hustle and im promise to make her proud na im make am dey successful for business.

He say e start im first business wen e be 16 years old, one year afta im papa die.