Ghana covid rules: Nurses, security officers, students, govment workers den others go take Covid-19 vaccination by force from 2022

Wia dis foto come from, Nana Akufo-Addo

Ghana Health Service announce say starting January next year, dem go make Covid-19 vaccination compulsory give some citizens.

Some of dis people dey include health workers, security officers, govment workers, commercial bus drivers den others go receive mandatory vaccination.

Others wey go be affected be staff den students for secondary den tertiary and schools.

According to Director-General for Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Patrick Kuma Aboagye, "de Minister go make de effective date for that vaccination in January."

Mandatory vaccination for beaches, restaurants, nightclubs

De mandatory vaccination however no dey affect just a section of de public, dem also dey target public places where masses dey gather like beaches, restaurants, nightclubs, stadia, govment offices den hospitals.

Groups of people who dey find themselves for dis venues go also take de mandatory vaccination.

Health Officials say dis be part of moves to prevent fourth wave of de virus, especially after de country record Omicron variant recently.

Ghana get 17 million COVID-19 vaccinations available

Prez Akufo-Addo announce say de country take stock of 17.7 million Covid-19 vaccines during en public address to Ghanaians.

He urge citizens to make dema body available for vaccination sake of that be one of de surest ways to fight de pandemic.

De country roll out new travel guidelines from last week which dey make vaccination mandatory for the airports, particularly for Ghanaians wey no vaccinate.

But dem go return foreigners who no do Covid test back to country of embarkation.

Dem further place $3,500 fine on airlines wey go fly unvaccinated travellers or people who no take dema Covid-19 test at 72 hours before travel.