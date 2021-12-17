Linda Osifo: 'I bin consider bleaching because pipo say my skin dey like monkey own'

Dem no support media player for your device

Linda Osifo: 'I bin consider bleaching because pipo say my skin dey like monkey own'

19 minutes wey don pass

Nollywood actor Linda Osifo don tok about her journey for life and how she enta Nigeria movie industry.

For exclusive interview with BBC Pidgin, Osifo say she bin leave Nigeria go abroad as pikin but come discover say she need to return to di kontri.