Linda Osifo: 'I bin consider bleaching because pipo say my skin dey like monkey own'
Linda Osifo: 'I bin consider bleaching because pipo say my skin dey like monkey own'
Nollywood actor Linda Osifo don tok about her journey for life and how she enta Nigeria movie industry.
For exclusive interview with BBC Pidgin, Osifo say she bin leave Nigeria go abroad as pikin but come discover say she need to return to di kontri.
Di Edo state born actress say she dey happy about her achievement so far for di industry.