Canada Immigration news: Canada set new immigration mandate

24 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau don reveal di new mandate letters for immigration wey e submit give im cabinet on Thursday 16, December.

Di mandate letter na di most important policy document wey dey guide Canada immigration system.

Canada new immigration minister Sean Fraser, and Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) get di duty to implement di agenda wey Trudeau list give dem.

For di Mandate letter, oga Justin Trudeau list 13 measures wey di immigration department need to focus on. Here na di list of instruction;

Continue to bring newcomers come Canada to drive economic growth and recovery, as e dey for di 2021-2023 Immigration Levels Plan.

Expand di new immigration stream for human rights defenders and work with civil society groups to provide resettlement opportunities for pipo under threat.

Make easy di safe passage and resettlement of vulnerable pipo from Afghanistan, women, LGBTQ2 pipo, human rights defenders, journalists and members of religious and ethnic minorities and increase di number of eligible refugees from 20,000 to at least 40,000.

Reduce application processing times, including to address delays wey Covid-19 don cause.

Introduce electronic applications for family reunification and implement program to issue temporary resident status to spouses and children abroad as dem wait for di processing of dia permanent residency application.

Make di citizenship application process free for permanent residents who don fulfil di requirements needed to get am.

Establish Trusted Employer system for Canadian companies wey dey hire temporary foreign workers and, simplify permit renewals, follow di two-week processing time and establish an employer hotline.

Build on existing pilot programs to look for more ways of regularizing status for undocumented workers wey dey contribute to Canadian communities.

Continue to work with Quebec to support di French-language knowledge of immigrants for Quebec and continue to implement strategy to support Francophone immigration across di kontri.

Lead di goment work on irregular migration, including continue work with di United States to modernize di Safe Third kontri Agreement.

Expand pathways for Permanent Residence for international students and temporary foreign workers through di Express Entry system. With respect

Building on di Economic Mobility Pathways Pilot, work with employers and communities across Canada to welcome 2,000 skilled refugees to fill labour shortages for high-demand sectors like health care.

Make sure immigration better supports small- and medium-size communities wey require additional immigrants to help dia economic growth and social vibrancy.

For Canada, di Prime Minister dey issue mandate letters wey dey outline priorities wey dem dey expect dia ministers to pursue during di federal goment time in power.