Miss Nigeria 2021: Shatu Garko make history as first hijabi model to win di beauty pageant

18-year-old Shatu Garko don win di 44th edition of di Miss Nigeria beauty pageant.

Garko beat 18 oda contestants for di beauty pageant wey hapun on Friday night for di Landmark Centre for Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria.

Garko na di first hijabi wey go win di Miss Nigeria pageant.

Nicole Ikot come first runner up and Kasarachi Okoro na di second runner up for di contest.

Garko dey take ova from Etsanyi Tukura, wey come from Taraba State, di 43rd winner of di 2019 Miss Nigeria contest.

According to di organisers of di pageant, di winner of di 44th Miss Nigeria wey hold on December 17, 2021, go go house with N10 million, 1-year residency for one luxury apartment, brand new car, and ogbonge brand ambassadorship opportunities.

Di organisers of Miss Nigeria pageant say na every year pageant wey dey showcase positive attributes of Nigerian women. E dey for im 44th year now.

Meet Shatu Garko

Miss Nigeria 2021, Shatu Garko na from Kano State, she represent di north west zone for di competition.

According to her bio for di competition, she be 18-year-old hijab model wey love horse riding.