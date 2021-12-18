Six-month-old Chidubem wey im mama allege say her madam seize sake of debt don die

Wia dis foto come from, Harrison Gwamnishu

One six-month-old pikin wey im foto surface online wit tori say e dey suffer from starvation don die.

Chidubem and di tori of im young mama, 19-year-old Chinyere go viral for social media wia she dey beg for help.

Chinyere bin carry di mata go meet human right activist Harrison Gwamnishu wia she claim say her boss seize her pikin sake of say she no fit pay am back.

She say her boss wey pay her hospital bills wen she get belle dey demand for refund and because she no fit pay she seize her pikin.

"My madam hold my pikin for one month because she say I dey owe her. Na afta we report di mata to police and social welfare she give me back di pikin."

But di foto of Chidubem wey lie down for hospital bed show pikin wey sometin do - e no clear wetin happen to di pikin, but one pesin wey dey close to di mata say doctors say na starvation.

Wia dis foto come from, Harrison Gwamnishu Wetin we call dis foto, Foto of malnourished six month old Chidubem

How di mata hapun

Di human right activist Harrison Gwamnishu use Facebook Live bring Chinyere and im oga to tok about wetin hapun.

For di video, di 19 year old say "my baby dey healthy before my madam come collect am for my hand. But afta I collect am back I see di boy like dis.

"I no know wetin happen to am."

Also for di video, Chinyere oga confam say she don return di pikin - but she no tok for how long she hold di baby.

"My own be say make una tell Chinyere to pick my call make we agree on how she go pay me my money.

"Even if she no fit pay all at the same time or she wan pay small-small I no mind," na so di oga tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Harrison Gwamnishu

Gwamnishu say di pikin, Chidubem die on Friday night - few hours afta e carry di mata come social media.

Di activist say dem no understand why di Lagos state Social welfare no take on di mata.

According to am, authorities must arrest di madam.

Wia dis foto come from, Harrison Gwamnishu Wetin we call dis foto, Harrison Gwamnishu post for social media

"We go report di mata again to police and wetin we want na for police to arrest am.

"Chidubem die around 9pm on Friday night and we don tell di family say make dem neva bury am.

"We tell di hospital to keep di pikin for mortuary so dat police fit do autopsy if e dey necessary.

Meanwhile for di live video on top social media, Chidubem mama madam gree say na she bring di teenage mother come Lagos.

She also gree say Chidubem mama dey owe her money - but she no tok how much.