Teni and im former label boss Shizzi do gbas-gbos ontop mata of her hit song 'Case'

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram

Nigerian singer Teniola Apata wey pipo sabi as Tenientertainer bin enta one long gbas gbos wit her former label boss Sheyi Akerele wey pipo sabi as Shizzi sake of di question of who produce her hit song 'Case'.

Di mata start afta Teni bin post on her social media handle about users wey no dey pity pesin.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter Wetin we call dis foto, post

Oga Shizzi den reply di post say see who dey tok - as e make reference to di song Case and allege say na im be di original producer.

"Oh you don dey feel am? Dem don serve you breakfast already? See who dey talk about users???.

You wey carry song wey I produce Case and you go give am to your in-house producer to reproduce am without my consent." Part of di post bin read.

Dat kind response no go down well wit Teni as she reply wit anoda post to challenge Shizzi make e drop di stems inside 10 minutes if im produce di song true-true to proove im allegation..

Wia dis foto come from, TWITTER Wetin we call dis foto, SOCIAL MEDIA POST

Afta dis, both Teni and Shizzu bin engage in a long back and forth as dem begin post dey defend dia arguments.

Di mata make oda pipo chook mouth for social media.

Di two bin continue di dragging sotay Shizzu bin threaten say im go ask make Sony bring down di song.

Meanwhile both Teni and Jaysynths - di producer of di song deny di accuse.

'Case'

Case na one hit song by singer Teni.

Dem officially release di song for October 19, 2018, di producer na Jaysynths

'Case' bin win Best Pop Single for Di Headies for 2019 and many Nigerians bin like di song dat time as e later become very popular.

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram

Who be Shizzu?

Shizzu be Nigerian record producer wey im real name be Sheyi Akerele, e be Songwriter, record producer, wey come from Oyo State, Nigeria

For 2016, e bin sign one publishing deal wit Sony/ATV music wey go see am dey publish as record producer and songwriter.

Later for 2016, Shizzi unveil im record label and management company - Magic Fingers wit im first signee Teni for 23 December 2019.

Dis na afta di official release of her single "Amen".

Shizzi don run music package wit different popular artistes for Nigeria, dem include, Wizkid, Wande Coal, Davido and odas.

Who be Tenientertainer?

Teniola Apata na popular female Nigerian singer wey dem born for December 23 1992 for Lagos state.

She be di younger sister of Nigerian singer Niniola.

She bin attend Apata Memorial High School and later go American InterContinental University wia she gbab degree for business administration.

Teni bin release her debut single "Amen" while she dey signed to Shizzi of Magic Fingers Records.

She bin leave di record label and sign wit Dr. Dolor Entertainment for 2017.

Teni bin start to dey popular afta she release her single "Fargin" for September 2017.

She breakthrough afta she release hit singles "Askamaya", "Case" and "Uyo Meyo".