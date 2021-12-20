Soul Snatcha: Nigerian singer Nikki Laoye say 'yes' to marriage proposal from her friend of 20 years

Nigerian soul singer Olanike Laoye wey fans sabi as Nikki Laoye don tok yes to wedding proposal from her long time friend of 20 years Soul Snatcha wey im real name be Adekunle Adeyoola.

Soul snatcha wey be papa of four pikins bin arrange di special proposal to 41-year-old Nikki wit im children wey help am wear di proposal question as uniform wey read: ' WILL YOU MARRY US'.

Di popular rapper bin post one long epistle for im social media say: "How e be say you turn 41 today and get Di Fantastic Four and One added to you? Maybe na because we don be friends for about 20 years, or maybe na because of your selflessness..."

Who be Nikki Laoye?

Oyenike Laoye, known professionally as Nikki Laoye, na Nigerian singer, humanitarian, dancer and occasional actress wey dem born for Lagos.

She be di only daughter of Prince Olushola Isaac Laoye and Olori Christiana Yetunde Laoye. She get three brothers.

Her family background na dat of di musical lineage of di talking drum legend, Late Oba Adetoyese Laoye wey come from Ede, Osun State.

Laoye become popular for 2006 wit her hit single, "Never Felt This Way Before" from her debut studio album, Angel 4 Life.

She don win big awards like AFRIMA and di Headies.

For December 11 2011, Laoye bin marry one Alexander Oturu for Lagos and di two of dem bin separate after seven years inside di marriage sake of wetin fit be possible irreconcilable differences. Di couple no get any pikin together.

Soul Snatcha aka Adekunle Adeyoola

Who be Soul Snatcha?

Adekunle Adeyoola, wey dey known professionally as Snatcha, be Nigerian singer, actor and CEO of Assalt TV.

E be part of di duo Rooftop Mc wey release singles including Lagimo ft Cobhams and Mo, wey dey nominated for Di Headies Award for Best Rap Single for 2008.

Adeyoola bin form Rooftop Mc for 2002.

After several years, di band go on break for 2010.

Snatcha den move to di UK, where e bin marry and start family.