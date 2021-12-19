Couple wey allegedly sell dia child for N50,000 dey Ogun state police hand

Wia dis foto come from, Ogun state police command

Ogun state police command say dem don arrest one couple wey dey stay for Ilara area of Ode Remo, for Remo North local goment area of Ogun state for allegedly selling dia one month old baby for fifty thousand naira.

Police say dem arrest di suspects on di 16 of December 2021, afta dem receive information for Ode Remo divisional headquarters, say di couple sell dia one month old baby to one woman wey dey on di run now.

Police say dem go di area and arrest di couple go station afta dem get di information.

But on dia part, di suspects explain give police say, na one woman direct di buyer wey dem never fit identify to dem.

Dem say di woman meet dem on di 14th of December 2021 and tell dem say she from human rights office, and say she go epp dem take care of dia child. Di woman come give dem fifty thousand naira and dem hand over di baby to her.

Police say dem dey find di woman to recover di baby.

Meanwhile, di commissioner of police, CP Lanre Bankole, don order make dem transfer di suspects to di anti human trafficking and child labour unit of di state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation.

Child trafficking and labour na problem for Nigeria

Dis no be di first time dis kain tori dey make headline for Nigeria.

On Friday 17, December, 2021, di National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) say dem rescue 34 children between di age of 8 and 14 wey some pipo bin dey traffic from Ijebu Ode, Ogun state to Abuja, di Federal Capital Territory.

NDLEA operatives on patrol along Okene-Lokoja expressway for Kogi state say di suspects pack di minors inside two commercial buses; Toyota Sienna and one 12- Seater Mazda and dem rescue di children early morning of Thursday 16th Dec from di alleged human trafficking syndicate.

NDLEA say dem bin traffic di children from Plateau state to Ijebu Ode, wia dem distribute dem to different households as domestic servants. Some of di children bin don serve for two years and dia salary dey go one woman agent for Jos.

For January dis year, Di National Agency for di Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) say dem rescue 21 children of Kaduna State origin on dia way from Zaria, Kaduna state to Nassarawa State for labour exploitation.

Dem say military personnel for one military check point rescue di children wey dey between di age of six-15 years for di Bwari area council of di Federal Capital Territory (FCT).