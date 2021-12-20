Gabriel Boric: How former student activist win Chile presidential election at 35 years old

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Chilean president-elect Gabriel Boric afta e address supporters wen di official results di election come out

Voters for Chile don elect di kontri youngest ever president, Gabriel Boric.

Gabriel Boric wey be left wing former student activist na thirty five old.

Im far-right rival, José Antonio Kast don agree say Boric defeat am less than 90 minutes afta polls close on Sunday.

For one tweet Kast tok say e don call Boric to congratulate am on top e "great triumph"

"From today e be di elected President of Chile and deserve all our respect and constructive collaboration," e add.

With most of di votes wey dem don count, Boric win with 56% and Kast follow with 44% of di votes.

Wia dis foto come from, Social media Wetin we call dis foto, José Antonio Kast agree say dem win am, e say e rival "deserve all our respect"

Dis election dey come afta plenti anti-goment protests.

Both candidates offer clear different visions for kontri, and both na outsiders wey dey represent political parties wey neva dey goment.

For di age of 35-years, Boric go become one of di world youngest political leaders, and di youngest president for Chile history.

Huge crowds of Boric supporters don dey celebrate for streets.

Wia dis foto come from, Marcelo Hernandez Wetin we call dis foto, One supporter of Gabriel Boric president elect of Chile dey cry afta e win di election on December 19, 2021 for Santiago, Chile

For phone call with outgoing President Sebastián Piñera, wey dem broadcast publicly, Boric tok say e go do im "best to rise to dis big challenge".

Chile dey go through huge changes afta voting seriously last year to re-write di kontri Pinochet-era constitution.

Piñera say Chile dey live for "environment of excessive polarization, confrontation [and] disputes," e advise e successor to "be di president of all Chileans."

Who be Gabriel Boric?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Gabriel Boric don promise radical reforms to address economic inequality for Chile

Gabriel Boric na former student protest leader, e support di mass protest against inequality and alleged corruption wey happun for Chile for 2019 and 2020.

E start student activism for high school and for 2011 while e dey study law for di University of Chile, dem elect am leader of dia student union.

Dat same year, college students begin big protest against low public funding and inequity for Chile education system, wey Boric argue say dey "treat our rights like consumer goods."

Marches and university occupations come force di goment to do tok-tok wey finally bring ogbonge educational reforms.

For 2013, dem elect Boric to congress for Magallanes as independent.

Since then Boric don go round through membership of different "new left" parties—most recently Social Convergence—wey dem set up to challenge Chile longstanding center-left and far left blocs.

Chile wey be once di most stable economy for Latin America, get one of di world largest income gaps, with one percent of di population owning 25% of di kontri wealth, according to United Nations.