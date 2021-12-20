Nigeria Army detain female soldier wey youth corper propose to for Kwara camp

47 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Others

Nigeria army don detain female soldier wey one National Youth Service Corp member propose to for Kwara State National Youth Service Corps orientation camp.

According to di Nigerian Army, dem arrest and detain di female soldier wey accept proposal from one male corps member for di Yikpata orientation camp NYSC inside Kwara State.

Army say she violate military rules by getting involve with her trainee while on duty and so dem go punish am.

Both di National Youth Service Corps and di female officer plus di corper neva say anything concerning di mata.

Di NYSC na program set up to involve Nigerian graduates for nation building and soldiers wey dem send to train dem get mandate not to involve in romantic relationships with di corps members.

Di female officer get into trouble afta one video show wey her dey accept marriage proposal from one male corps member go viral for social media.

Spokesperson to di Nigeria Army, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu tok say her action show she take advantage of di male corps member and dis dey against good order and military discipline.

E say di female office disobey two rules wey be di army guidelines for di of social media and getting involved in romantic relationship while in uniform.