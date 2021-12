Drakeo the Ruler death: Drake mourn death of US popular rapper wey die afta dem stab am for LA music festival

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di rapper get more than 1.5m monthly listeners on Spotify

Canadian rapper, Drake take to im Instagram on Sunday to mourn di death of im colleague, Drakeo the ruler.

US rapper Drakeo the Ruler die afta dem stab am for one music festival for Los Angeles.

"You dey always pick my spirit up wit your energy, RIP Drakeo," Drake write on im Instagram stories early on Sunday.

Di 28-year-old, wey im real name na Darrell Caldwell, bin dey scheduled to perform for di Once Upon a Time for LA festival on Saturday night.

Im publicist confam im death to many US media outlets on Sunday morning.

Report bin say dem stab di artist during one gbas-gbos backstage around di time wen e wan perform for stage.

Los Angeles police say dem dey investigate, but dem tell reporters say dem neva make any no arrests had been made as of Sunday morning.

Drakeo the Ruler get more than 1.5m monthly listeners on Spotify, and e don collaborate wit Canadian rapper Drake on di single Talk to Me.

Paramedics bin respond to one call about one stabbing at about 20:40 local time on Saturday (04:40 GMT on Sunday). Reports say dem carry di rapper to hospital but im later die from im injuries.

Di BBC don contact im representatives for comment.

Di festival promoter, Live Nation, confam say true true e bin get "gbasgbos for roadway backstage" for di event, wey also suppose schedule performances from rappers 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg.

"Out of respect for those wey dey involved and to join hands wit local authorities, artists and organisers decide not to move forward wit remaining sets so dem end di festival one hour early," e tok.

For one post on Twitter, LA writer Jeff Weiss call am di "greatest west coast artist of a generation, a legend wey don invent a new rap language of slippery cadences, nervous rhythms, and psychedelic slang".

Rapper Snoop Dogg also write one tribute for di rapper on Twitter.

Snoop Dogg express im condolences for Drakeo family and loved ones and call for an end to violence for di hip-hop world.

"My prayers go out to everyone wey dey affected by tragedy. Please take care, love one another and stay safe ya'll. I dey pray for peace in hip hop," Snoop Dogg tweet am.

Drakeo the Ruler bin come onto di LA rap scene for 2015 wit "I am Mr. Mosely" and release a series of mixtapes.

Im become known for im laid-back rap style and distinctive slang, like for im song "Flu Flamming."

Im bin get many legal troubles during im career.

For 2017, dem arrest Drakeo the ruler, for one weapons charge and for 2018 for murder related to di shooting of one 24-year-old man, and dem holl am for Men's Central Jail for Los Angeles County for many years.