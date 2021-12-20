Teacher Kwadwo sacked: Ghana Education Service sack comedian and pupil teacher Michael Owusu Afriyie

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/teacher_kwadwo

Teacher Kwadwo become top trend for Ghana social media space afta news of im sack by di Ghana Education Service begin circulate.

Di Ghana Education Service sack di comedian and pupil teacher, Michael Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Teacher Kwadwo sake of wetin dem call 'professional misconduct'.

Im bin share di news on im social media page on Saturday dey tok say im receive letter from di district office of GES wey implicate am for misconduct wey later lead to im sack.

For im social media post, Teacher Kwadwo no really tok wetin dey inside di letter but say na for professional reasons and warn say im ready drag di service legally.

But for inside statement, Ghana Education service - GES give three reasons why dem relief Teacher Kwadwo of im duty as a professional teacher.

One of di reason be say im dey absent from school for a total of 55 days in di 2021 academic year.

Dem also tok say : "Oga Michael Owusu Afriyie refuse to prepare lesson plan as a professional teacher and ignore di directive of di District Director to prepare im lesson plan".

GES add say Teacher Kwadwo no gree submit lesson notes to im Headmaster to vet.

"Oga Michael Owusu Afriyie show di highest level of insubordination towards di District Director and di School Improvement Support Officer wey dey responsible for im school as well di Head teacher of im school."

One of di accuse say Oga Kwadwo refuse to respond to query wey di District Director sama am and im no also gree show face for panel wey dem set up to investigate im conduct.

Meanwhile, for im response to di letter, Teacher Kwadwo say "Dia reasons dey very funny. Dis go be di 1st ever TEACHER vs GES fight for di history of Ghana Education.

"Make una relax because e go dey all over di news soon and una go sabi di head and tail of am.

"Dem date di sack letter wey dem give me yesterday "27 October 2021". Abeg dat na yesterday date?

"Meaning, dem don type di letter looooong time and dem dey look foropportunity but since dem no get am, dem don give am to me like dat."