Patoranking accident: Nigerian singer share video of how e survive road accident

48 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/Pantorankingfire

Popular Nigerian singer Patoranking na di latest Nigerian celebrity wey don get accident for inside 2021.

Di singer wey im real name na Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie on Instagram thank God for saving im life from motor accident as im say e no sustain any injuries.

Patoranking for im social media page say "Devil try and fail some days ago, afta our driver lost control of di brakes… life fit go in a heartbeat… two seconds and dis tin happun and to tink say na front seat I bin dey and my guys dey back, Thanksgiving Sunday. Zero injuries/Zero pain"

Anoda celebrity wey escape death and injuries from accident dis year na Klint Da Drunk.

Klint wey be popular Nigerian comedian get accident for November 2021.

Im too bin come out to thank God as im survive di accident.

Im post for im instagram page " I no believe say I bin dey inside dis car! Lord God Almighty, I thank you for di gift of life, you saved me and bring me out without any scratch. Lord, I thank you!"

Force August 2019 Klint Da Drunk comot from one accident without any major injury.

According to di tori, na one tanker wey just appear for front of dia car cause di accident along Bauchi- Jos road.

Road accidents for Nigeria for 2021

Di Federal Road Safety Corps tok say between January and October 2021 di Corps don record about eleven thousand road crashes for Nigeria.

According to di Federal Road Safety Corps tok-tok pesin, Bisi Kazeem - speeding, route violation, mechanical defect, drunk driving and dangerous driving na some of di main cause of dis road crashes.

"Na 10, 601 road crashes we don record between January and October 2021 and na 354,77 people na im dey involved, out of dis number 4,918 die while dem rescue 30,559 pipo wit different kind of injuries". E tok

How to avoid accidents

Oga Bisi add say, ways dey to avoid or prevent dis accidents dem especially dis Yuletide season as pipo dey travel.

Im say di Corp don continue to put some mechanism in place wey go prevent dis road crashes.

"Some of di measures na enhanced visibility, broadened, strengthened and sustained stakeholders engagement and collaboration, improved personnel capacity for road safety management , effective patrol operations and widened public enlighten"

As pipo dey travel for dis Yuletide season Federal Road Safety Corps oga, Boboye Oyeyemi don give assurance say pipo go dey safe.