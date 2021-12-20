Benue News: "I faint as I see my pikin hand dey burn" - Mama of three pikin wey burn for Benue house fire

44 minutes wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, Oga and Madam Ode, di parents of di children

40-year-old Peace Agaba Ode heart break to pieces wen she find out dat she no go ever see her pikin dem again.

Three of her pikin: Naomi (17), Godson (7) and Grace (4) - all die for fire for di family three-bedroom flat.

Di outbreak for di house wey dey for Jesus College quarters for Otukpo local goment area of Benue state shele on Friday 17 December, around midnight.

Police say dem don launch investigation to find out wetin start di fire.

Tori be say, afta dia family evening prayers, di pikn dem enta dia mama room go sleep while di parents bin dey rest for parlour.

Dia papa, Ochoche Ode bin dey awake.

Wia dis foto come from, Ode family

Afta sometime oga Ode come ask one of dia relative (wey dey live wit dem) make she go sleep, na so as e enta inside e notice di fire and come dey shout for help.

'My pain na say I no fit rescue dem from di fire'

'We come rush dey use water to quench di fire while my husband go straight to di room to try save di children." Na so Madam Peace tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Ode family

But according to her, di heat of di fire too much sotey di fire burn her husband face and neighbours gats hold am make e no re-enta di room.

"Di fire dey remind me of my pain."

Di mama tok say as dem dey try battle di fire and hold her husband, na so she sight di hand of one one of her daughter dey burn, na im she faint and neighbours rush am go Hospital.

Oga Ode tok say di wound wey im get from di fire, dey remind am of im pain.

E tell BBC Pidgin say im dey very sad sake of say im don loss im precious pikin and dat di tragedy dey make im heart bleed.

"Di death of my children don change my life foreva", na so Madam Peace tok as she follow tok say she go still dey grateful to God say e keep her fourth child, e go school before di incident happun.

How tins come be

Di Benue state police tok-tok pesin, Catherin Anene follow confam di incident di command don launch investigation to find out wetin truly happun.

Wetin we call dis foto, Di family house burn down

Di mama of di pikin say her sister wey di live wit am say na candle bin cause di fire but Madam Peace tok say dem bin no get candle for house.