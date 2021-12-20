Covid- 19: Simple explanation on wetin be coronavirus vaccine booster jab and how to get am for Nigeria

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di Nigeria Primary Health Care Development Agency don release guidelines on how pipo wey don complete di two doses of di covid- 19 vaccine fit take di booster shot.

Di health agency bin approve di administration of di booster doses in line wit expert recommendations.

For inside statement, di agency say anybodi wey don collect di two doses of Astrazena, Moderna, Pfizer Bio-Tech or one dose of di Johnson and Johnson vaccines go dey eligible to collect di booster jab.

E add join say for now na only Pfizer di kontri dey use as booster dose for pipo wey don collect di first and second doses of di Astrazeneca vaccine.

Wetin be di requirement for di Booster dose

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Nphdca say anybodi wey collect Astrazeneca or Pfizer Bio-Ntech vaccine as first and second doses go use Pfizer as booster.

Anybodi wey collect di first and second dose of di Moderna vaccine, go use Moderna as booster.

Dem warn say make Pfizer no dey used as booster for pesin wey collect di two doses of Moderna plus make pesin wey collect Moderna vaccine no use Pfizer as booster.

Astrazena vaccine no go dey used as booster for pipo wey collect di Astrazeneca vaccine.

Johnson and Johnson vaccine fit dey used as booster for pipo wey collect di single dose of di J&J Covid- 19 vaccine.

Wetin you need know about di Booster dose

According to di UK NHS, booster dose of di coronavirus vaccine go help improve di protection pesin don get from di two doses.

E go give you longer term protection wey no go make you sick well-well from Covid- 19.

Your booster go be single dose of either Pfizer or Moderna - e no matter which vaccine you receive for your first two jabs.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

If you bin test positive for Covid recently, you go need wait four weeks (28 days) from di date of di test before you take di booster.

No take di booster if dey very sick or get high fever. However, patient information from Pfizer and Moderna say mild fever or cold no be reasons to delay.

Di vaccines no dey give infection, and dem no go make pesin test positive on a lateral flow or PCR test.

Who fit collect di Covid- 19 vaccine booster dose

Di Nigeria Primary Health Care Development Agency say pesin wey dey eligible to collect di booster jab must be:

Any pesin wey be 18 years and above

Time interval of six months or more afta receiving di second dose of Astrazenca, Moderna and Pfizer Bio-NTech.

Time interval of two months afta you collect Johnson and Johnson vaccine.