Pope Francis: Meet Nigerian Archbishop Fortunatus Nwachukwu wey Vatican appoint as Permanent Observer to United Nations

one hour wey don pass

Head of Roman Catholic Church, Pope France, don appoint Nigerian Archbishop as di Permanent Observer of di Holy See - di Vatican - to di United Nations and Specialised Institutions for Geneva.

Archbishop, Fortunatus Nwachukwu, wey come from Catholic Diocese of Abia, Abia State, dey currently serve as di Apostolic Nuncio to di Antilles.

Im go remain for dis position until im go begin im new mission for United Nations for beginning of March 2022.

Office of di Antilles Episcopal Conference Secretariat, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, na im announce di appointment wey Pope Francis give Archbishop Nwachukwu.

Pope Francis also appoint Archbishop Nwachukwu as permanent Observer to di World Trade Organization, WTO and di Representative of di Vatican to di International Migrations Organization (IOM).

Who be Fortunatus Nwachukwu?

Dem born Fortunatus Nwachukwu on 10 May 1960 for Umuokoro, Eziama-Ntigha, for Isia-Ala Ngwa North Local Government Area of Abia State.

Im join Immaculate Conception Seminary, Ahiaeke Umuahia, for January 1972, at 11 years.

For 1977, im kontinu im priestly formation for Bigard Memorial Seminary at Ikot Ekpene.

Nwachukwu do im ordination as priest of di Catholic Diocese of Aba, in Abia State, on 17 June, 1984.

As priest, Fr. Fortunatus work as teacher, as vice-rector for Immaculate Conception Seminary, Umuahia, and as parochial vicar and administrator for St Anne's Parish, Ibeku (1984-1986).

Inside dat same period, Fr. Fortunatus be di Diocesan vocations director, and chaplain of Federal College of Agriculture and Umuahia Campus of Alvan Ikoku College of Education.

For 1986, im go Rome wia im study Scriptures for di Pontifical Biblical Institute wey dey Rome, di Hebrew University for Jerusalem and di Philosophisch-Theologische Hochschule, Sankt Georgen, for Frankfurt, Germany.

For 1992, Fr Fortunatus study diplomacy for di Pontifical Ecclesiastical (Diplomatic) Academy, den join di diplomatic service of di Holy See on 1 July 1994.

In first assignments as diplomat of di Holy See na for Ghana, Paraguay, Algeria and Geneva. Later im work for Rome for di Second Section of di Secretariat of State.

Im complete im Ph.D in Canon Law for St Thomas Aquinas University, Angelicum, Rome, for 1996.

Holy See appoint am Chief of Protocol of di Secretariat of State on 4 September 2007.

On 12 November 2012, Pope Benedict XVI appoint am Titular Archbishop of Aquaviva and Apostolic Nuncio to Nicaragua.

Pope Benedict consecrate am Bishop on 6 January 2013.

Pope Francis appoint Archbishop Nwachukwu Apostolic Nuncio to Trinidad and Tobago, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Jamaica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Guyana, and Apostolic Delegate to the Antilles.

Im collect extra responsibility as Apostolic Nuncio to Saint Lucia, Grenada, and di Bahamas on 27 February 2018; as Apostolic Nuncio to Suriname on 9 March 2018; and Apostolic Nuncio to Belize on 8 September 2018.

National honours

Different goments don give Archbishop Nwachukwu national decorations.

Im na Honorary Citizen of State of Nebraska and di City of Lincoln United States for 2008.

President of Italy name am "Official" of di Order of Merit of Italian Republic for 2007.

Chile president decorate am as Gran Official of di Order of Bernado O'Higgins for 2009.

Head of State Argentina award am high honour of Gran Cruz of di Orden de Mayo for 2011.

Dominican Republic award am special decoration of Grand Official of di Heraldic Order of Christopher Columbus for 2012.

President of Nicaragua give am high decoration of Grand Cruz of di Order of José de Marcoleta for 2018.

For 2012, di Eziaba Agbani Community of Enugu State give am title of "Chief Nwanne Di Na Mba 1 of Eziaba Agbani" as recognition for help wey im give one son of dia community for Europe.

Archbishop Nwachukwu sabi speak and understand many languages.

Apart from im language Igbo, im dey speak English, Italian, German, French, Spanish, Modern Hebrew and small Arabic.