Maraji: Nigeria Instagram comedian don break internet wit her pregnancy announcement

25 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Maraji/Instagram

Ogbonge Nigeria Instagram comedian Gloria Olorunto alias Maraji don announce her pregnancy on Monday, 20 December.

She do di announcement thru video wey she post for her Instagram page.

For di video, Gloria pregnancy dey show as she dey dance to Beyonce music.

Congratulation messages from her fans na im full di comment section of di video as dem express dia happiness for her.

Some Nigeria celebs also tuale di comedian for her pregnancy.

Chioma Akpotha, Nollywood actor, producer and director send message say "congratulations dear."

How fans and fellow celebs react

YouTuber, Steve Chuks, send her "congrats."

Brand influencer and actor Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori say "Awwwwwww. Marajiii."

E still get some fans wey congratulate her for getting married plus di pregnancy.

Damilola.A say: "Marriage and pregnancy announcement in one post! Love it! Congratulations Maraji."

D Rarity Nma comment say: "A ring & a bump.😍😍 ok sis... show up!!! Show out !!! congrats babe."

Di comedian bin disappear from social media for some time before she reappear wit dis dance video.