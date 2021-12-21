Damola Olatunji: Wetin we know about how Yollywood actor land for police custody and how dem release am

Popular Yoruba actor Damola Olatunji don dey released from police custody, afta im arrest sake of gbege we im get wit di security pipo on Monday, 20 December.

Tori be say police bin carry Olatunji go court afta kasala bin burst between dem sake of im chook mouth for one okada rider matter wit police for Abule Ẹgba, area of Lagos state.

Police bin first lock di actor for cell but im don regain freedom afta dem sama am wit four types of offence for court.

For wetin im Lawyer Sulayman Alabi tok, dem sama di ogbonge actor wit four count charge wey be:

e lie against police for internet,

e no allow police carry out dia duty,

e unlawfully challenge di police and odas.

And anoda charge ontop.

Di lawyer add say dem go need go siddon to reason how di mata go be.

Although oga Olatunji don gbab release but di mata still dey kontinu for court as di case dey adjourned till 2 February, 2022.

Wetin bin shelle

Tori be say for one video wey bin go viral for social media on monday, gbege bin shele wia Damola Olatunji dey shout say police pipo wan unlawfully punish one motorcycle rider.

E say im bin dey inside traffic wen e see police dey collect motorcycle from one unknown okada rider.

Damola say im bin chook mouth, say make dem allow di man ride im bike go dia station imself sake of how di policeman dey drag di okada.

Oga Damola say na di only tin wey im tok, bifor one policeman bin turn and call am "animal".

E add say im challenge di policeman sake of wetin im tok and di man no happy say pesin challenge am, na so kasala bust.

According to wetin im tok for di video, police bin tear gas di okada rider and pipo wey dey di area.

Oga Damola Olatunji bin accuse di police say dem collect im and im personal assistant phone sake of dem dey record di full story.

Na im some hours later, di actor go post for internet say police don lock am up.

For inside one tok tok wey BBC Yoruba get wit im lawyer earlier today, Barrister Adewale Alabi bin confam say im client, Damola Olatunji and im PA still dey police custody.

Di lawyer say dem dey wait di oga of police for di area come so dem go fit enter tok tok on how dem go fit grant dem bail.

#freedamolaolatunji campaign

Wife of di ogbonge actor wey also dey for di movie industry, Oluwabukola Awoyemi bin start one campaign for social media say make dem release her husband.

She bin start di trend wit di hashtag #freedamolaolatunji wia she bin follow tag di Lagos state govnor, Baba Jide Sanwo-Olu.