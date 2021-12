Ghana parliament news today: Ghana lawmakers trade blows in parliament over mobile money tax

Wia dis foto come from, Ghana parliament Wetin we call dis foto, De electronic transactions levy be new tax wey govment wan introduce on mobile money transactions for Ghana.

Drama for Ghana Parliament as fight break out between lawmakers over govment attempt to push unpopular mobile money tax through voting.

De ruling NPP and opposition NDC Lawmakers trade blows after presiding Speaker, Joe Osei-Owusu try leave de chair to cast im vote in favour of de e-levy.

De opposition lawmakers try stop de presiding speaker from voting sake of dem say per standing orders of parliament, Speaker for be neutral so he no get casting vote.

While de House start dey take votes on whether dem for take de E-levy bill under a certificate of urgency, de minority lawmakers bore after de presiding Speaker, Joe Osei-Owusu to leave de seat in an attempt to go cast en vote.

Inside videos which start dey go viral, de lawmakers climb de podium to stop de presiding speaker from going through to vote.

What be de E-levy and why e dey stir controversy

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta announce details of de new tax during de budget statement for 2022.

Govment introduce 1.75% tax on all mobile money transactions which dey exceed Ghc100.

Minority in Parliament, support de calls of ordinary Ghanaians to reject dis proposed levy, sake of that dem reject de 2022 budget.

However, de majority lawmakers manage pass de budget later on when presiding speaker, Joe Osei-Owusu chair sittings in de absence of de Speaker who travel to medical care.

Despite all of dis, lawmakers raise objection to de e-levy which per rules of de house dem for vote on.