Aisha Buhari: Pregnancy and cancer rumour about Nigeria first lady dey true? Dis na wetin we find out

For some days now fotos of Nigeria First Lady Aisha Buhari dey circulate for social media wit rumours of pregnancy wey follow.

Di foto surface for internet afta di first lady land for Abuja wen she return from Turkey-Africa summit wey she go wit her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari.

Some oda media report say di wife of di presido get ailment wey make her belle big while some say she dey pregnant na why di fotos appear like dat.

Sulaiman Haruna wey be long time aide of di First Lady for exclusive interview tell BBC News Pidgin say Madam Buhari dey perfectly fine.

Im add say reports of cancer or pregnancy na just mischief.

"I go tell you 100 percent say our First Lady dey perfectly okay and no get any disease or pregnancy as some dey report."

"Some of di reports na just from mischief makers wey no mean well, you know nowadays pipo fit tamper with fotos." Dis na wetin Sulaiman tok.

However di first lady bin take to her instagram page to share some fotos of wen she land for Abuja on Sunday.

Aisha Buhari, 50 and President Muhammadu Buhari, 79 don already get five children togeda plus one grandchild.

Wetin to know about di Nigeria First lady

Aisha Buhari and her family inside Aso Rock presidential villa Abuja

Aisha Buhari na wife of di presido of di federal republic of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari.

She come from Adamawa state wey dey northern Nigeria, her grandfather Mohammed Ribadu na di kontri first minister of defence and her marriage to presido Buhari dey blessed wit five children and a grand daughter.

Aisha na on 17 February, 1971 dem born her inside Adamawa State, north-eastern Nigeria.

Madam Buhari get Masters Degree in International Affairs from Nigeria Defence Academy and her bachelors na in Public Administration from Ambrose Ali university Ekpoma.

Before she start to get her degrees, Mrs Buhari bin start her career for beauty and fashion industry wia she obtain diploma for beauty therapy for United Kingdom and oda certificates from France and United Arab Emirates.

Aisha Buhari na vocal advocate of women right and children right, and dis na focal point during her campaign for her husband election for 2015 wen im win first election.