Portable biography: Habeeb Okikiola wey sing Zazzoo Zeh become trend afta new music release

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/portable_omolalomi1

Nigerian artiste Portable Omolalomi don become household name for Nigeria sake of song wey im just release.

Portable begin trend for Nigeria social media space sake of im song, 'Zazzuu Zeh' wia im feature popular artiste Olamide and Poco Lee.

Im bin don dey record music for a while but im just reach wetin some fit describe as peak of im career afta di release of di single wey don make im name popular

Many fans don describe am as "child of grace" as im just suddenly enta limelight. Sake of dis song, Portable don grace concerts of artistes like Tiwa Savage, Wizkid among odas.

Wetin you fit no know about di Nigerian rising rap star be say im don dey do music for some years but im songs bin no dey popular.

Wetin to know about Portable Omolalomi?

Wia dis foto come from, Instgarm/portable_omolalomi1

Im real name na Habeeb Okikiola, im be rapper, singer and songwriter.

Di self-proclaimed Son Of Shaku Shaku, don climb di ranks of di kontri fastest-rising singers.

Portable Olalomi come from Ogun State, South West of Nigeria.

For one video wey im share for im tiktok page, e tok say na Nigeria rap star, Olamide bring am to limelight.

Dem bin also share video of wia im meet wit di Nigeria rap star.

Portable Omolalomi social media following don increase well-well since e release di new single.

Currently, im get over 350k followers on Instagram.

Wia dis foto come from, Instgaram/Kogbagidi

Wetin pipo dey tok about Portable Olalomi?

Many fans don take to social media to hail di progress of di rising rap artiste.

One instagram user, iam_blaqmirror say "Wen e be your time , na your time nothing fit stop am.

"I be literally dey laugh and cry wen I dey watch im video dey perform wit Wizzy Omo, you don Blowwww", anoda user @kennymuchh_ tok.

omolaram1 say everytin she say na grace.

Anoda user, tapzzed14 add am say "na your time king".