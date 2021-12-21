How woman find her friend deadbodi inside batcher house for Port Harcourt

one hour wey don pass

Police for Rivers State don begin investigate di death of Ifeoma Uzoigwe wey her friend find her deadbodi inside her batcher house for Mile Three area of Port Harcourt, di Rivers State capital.

Her friend Uloma Godson wey discover her deadibody tell BBC Pidgin say na Sunday 12 December 2021 dem discover her deadibody for her house after she no see her for two days.

"As I no see her Friday, Saturday, I come send her daughter wey dey stay with me to go check her mama. Di daughter come tell me say she dey knock di door, her mummy no dey answer naim I follow her go check. Di door no dey locked sef so as I enter I see her she don already die wia she lie down for ground na so I shout!"

She say na she and di Caretaker of di yard go report for Nkpolu-Oroworukwo Divisional Police Station for Mile Three Diobu, na so Police come carry di deadbody go put for di University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital UPTH mortuary.

"Wen I see her, she lie down for ground but her neck bend go one side like pesin wey dem strangle, her face na so e dey black like pesin wey dem beat, her belle swell up; one eye open di oda one close. She bin dey in a very bad state."

'We dey try to trace her family'

Uloma say Ifeoma Uzoigwe tell her say she from Ata- Ikeduru for Imo State so she dey find way to go trace her family to inform dem wetin don happen.

"Na from play play she even tell me her real name because I say if something happen to you now, who we go call? She tell me say if I reach Ata, make I enter machine (bike) wey dey go Ogadama. Wen I reach Ogadma make I ask of 'Emma Anambra' say her father na Emma Anambra say her real name na Ifeoma Uzoigwe because na Oyibo wey dey call her."

Uloma say she want make police find di boyfriend, Kelechi Nwosu, as im dey wit her second daughter wey dey two years old, wey im carry run comot and dem no know im whereabout. She say Kelechi say im come from Amaigbo for Imo State too and im bin dey drive commercial bus for Mile three park.

"I want justice for her because dat man terrorise dat girl. For my house sef, im don scatter my door wia she run enter my house wia two of dem dey drag. Dat boy dey heartless. I want make dem deal with am for wetin im suffer her."