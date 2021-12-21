Electoral Act Amendment Bill: President Buhari don give reason why e no gree assent bill wey go reform elections

58 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, buharisallau1/Instagram

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari explain give di National Assembly di reason why im no gree assent di Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

On Tuesday, 21 December, di Senate and House of Representatives read di president letter wia im give im reason why e no assent to di bill.

For di letter, oga Buhari say na di primaries clause cause am to take di decision.

Di clause according to di president, go cause plenty wahala like di costing moni to do direct primaries.

And according to am, dat costing moni go increase di federal goment financial wahala becos dem dey expensive to conduct.

E add say apart from di plenty moni wey dey involved, direct primaries no go allow small parties to shine.

Di final reason wey di president give be security. E follow say di mata of security na mata wey concin voters as na dem go gada plenti for one place sake of dis kain of election.

Las las di president leave di decision on di best way to pick candidates dey for di hand of di political parties.

E follow say im position on di Electoral Act Amendment Bill na based on careful review plus consultation.

Before di Senate read di president letter, dem first enta close door session to discuss wetin dey inside.