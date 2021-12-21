How Madagascar minister of Police, Serge Gelle swim 12 hours to reach land afta helicopter crash

One Madagascan minister dey among di two survivors wey swim 12 hours reach land on Tuesday, 21 December afta dia helicopter crash on Monday.

Madagascar authorities say dem still dey search for two oda passengers, afta di helicopter crash near di island north east coast.

Police chief Zafisambatra Ravoavy tok on Tuesday say at least 39 pipo died for di disaster. Dis number of death increase from di more dan 18 deadi body wey rescue worker first recover.

Police and port authorities say dem neva sabi wetin cause di crash.

Di kontri Secretary of State for police, Serge Gelle, and im fellow policeman reach land for di seaside town of Mahambo.

Port authority chief, Jean-Edmond Randrianantenaina, say di two reach land separately on Tuesday morning afta dem eject demsef from di helicopter.

Inside video wey Madagascar Ministry of National Defence share for social media, 57 years old Gelle wey lie down, tired, for deck chair, still dey wear im camouflage uniform.

"My time to die neva come yet," di general tok, im come add say im dey feel cold but im no injure.

Di helicopter bin dey fly am and di odas to go inspect di place wia one ship destroy for sea near di north east coast on Monday morning.

Oga Ravoavy bin tell tori pipo AFP say Gelle use one fi helicopter seats do floating device.

"Im bin always get strong stamina for sport, and im maintain am even as minister, just like one thirty years pesin," im tok.

"Im get nerves of steel."