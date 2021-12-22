Man wey allegedly defile im friend 14-year-old daughter, give her belle don chop arrest

Wia dis foto come from, NSCDC

Di Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) don arrest 53-year-old man wey allegedly defile im close friend 14-year-old daughter.

Di command spokesperson, Babawale Afolabi tok say di girl bin confide in one family member say Adebayo dey sleep with am.

"Di girl bin confide in one family member say Adebayo dey sleep with am and dat person tell her father. Na wen dem report di matter to our office," Afolabi tok.

According to Afolabi, di victim dey hawk puff puff and im dey carry am go di suspect shop. Di command spokesperson say na dia he lure am with N200.

Im also tok say di victim say no be di first time wey di suspect go sleep with am. Di spokesperson claim say di suspect confess to di crime.

Di head of di command gender unit, Rachael Dada tok say di victim don get belle.

Dis kind ting don happun before?

Police bin arrest one Nigerian medical doctor for Delta State for allegedly defiling im 15-year-old maid.

Di founder of Behind Bars Human Rights Foundation Harrison Gwamnishu na im report di case to di police after one anonymous caller lodge complaint to im foundation.

Gwamnishu allege say before di medical doctor defile di girl, im be tell am say he bin wan check whether she be virgin.

Di human rights activist wey tok to BBC Pidgin say wen im receive di complaint, he find out from di girl wetin truly happen and she tell am say im oga defile am.

Gwamnishu also tok say doctor don examine di 15-year-old maid and dem establish say pesin break her hymen.

After court find am guilty say he defile five-year-old girl, Makasusi Sunusi wey be primary school teacher chop life imprisonment for Jigawa State.

Justice Hussaina Adamu Aliyu of one High Court for Kazaure nai sama di teacher with di life sentence on Monday, November 29.

Sunusi victim na one of di pupils of di school where im dey teach.