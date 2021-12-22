Sylvester Oromoni: Court grant five Dowen college students wey dey face accuse on Sylvester Oromoni death bail

7 hours wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/Perrie

One Chief Magistrates’ court for Yaba area of Lagos state don grant bail to five students of Dowen College afta police charge dem for conspiracy and homicide.

Police bin charge di minors to court sake of di alleged murder of dia schoolmate, Sylvester Oromoni.

12-year-old Sylvester die earlier dis month from wetin family members allege say na attack on dia pikin from schoolmates wey bin dey force am to join cult.

But school authorities bin claim say Sylvester injure wen im bin dey play football.

Authorities launch investigate into wetin cause di death of Sylvester and arrest some of im schoolmates wey im allegedly mention say dem bully am for school before e die.

For December 9, police remand di five minors for juvenile home.

Chief magistrate Olatunbosun Adeola, wey hear di bail application grant dem bail in di sum of N1m each.

Di magistrate also order di defendants to also produce two sureties each for di same amount.

Magistrate Adeola say one of each of di defendants’ sureties must be dia parent, and e must swear affidavit say e go comply.

She also hold di international passports of all di defendants say dem must submit am to court, prosecutors must verify dia home address and dem must stay within 2km of dia residence at all times.

Sylvester Oromoni death don cause reaction across di world wit plenty hash tag wey follow dey demand for justice for di 12-year-old boy. Although authorities neva reveal di true cause of im death as dat na wetin many pipo still dey wait to know if true-true im be victim of school bullying or not.

Na one social media user @perrisonoronomi make di post about wetin happen wey don make di incident go viral.

Reports of im autopsy neva dey known to public..Meanwhile Lagos state goment don shutdown di school - Dowen College- wia di incident happun until further notice.