Miss Nigeria: Hisbah go invite parents of Shatu Garko over 'illegal participation' for beauty contest

39 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Miss Nigeria

Commander of Islamic police wey be Hisbah for Kano state, Sheik Harun Ibn Sina say dem go invite parents of Miss Nigeria winner Shatu Garko to tok about her participation for di beauty pagent.

Di 18-year-old beat 18 odas to win di 44th edition of di Miss Nigeria beauty pageant wey happun on 17 December 2021 and na she be di first hijabi to win di competition.

Hisbah say di reason why dem go invite di parents na to tell dem say e dey illegal for Islam for dia daughter to partake in any beauty contest.

"We (Hisbah) don confam say Shatu Garko na muslim from Kano state and her parents come from Garko local goment area, Kano na sharia state and dis na why we no go allow di go mata like dat."

"We go invite di parents to tok to dem about di actions of dia daughter and di fact dat wetin she do dey illegal for Islam in case dem no know so dat she no go continue dat path and also stop oda girls copying her." Dis na wetin di Hisbah oga tell BBC News Pidgin.

Wetin Hisbah say Quran tok

Sheik Ibn Sina wey be popular Islamic teacher before im appointment as Hisbah boss use some Quranic verses and teachings from di religion to explain more.

"From Islam e dey forbidden, forbidden, forbidden for any pesin to enter any beauty contest. Long ago dem ask our great teacher Mustafa Saba'i question about beauty pagents and e tok say e dey forbidden for the following reasons."

"Many things wey dey happun for di events dey against islam, for example a lot of body exposure dey happun and also di event dey teach ladies not to be shy and reserved."

"Almighty God for Quran tell di prophet to tell im wives, daughters and oda women of faith to cover themselves properly."

"For anoda verse of di Quran God also instruct pipo to guard dia eyes against watching sinful tins like exposed body parts and also women not to dey expose dia beauty to di outside world except dia face, hands and feet."

Di commander also add say di organisers of dis kain of beauty shows dey also attract di wrath of God as na something wey e dislike.

Garko take ova from Etsanyi Tukura, wey come from Taraba State, di 43rd winner of di 2019 Miss Nigeria contest.

According to di organisers of di pageant, Garko for her win go get house with N10 million, 1-year residency for one luxury apartment, brand new car, and ogbonge brand ambassadorship opportunities.

Who be Shatu Garko

Miss Nigeria 2021, Shatu Garko na from Garko LGA of Kano State, and she represent di north west zone for di competition.

Before she win, Garko appear for some billboards across northern Nigeria as she advertise for one seasoning company.

According to her bio for di competition, she be 18-year-old hijab model wey love horse riding.