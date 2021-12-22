Nigeria Senate don pass budget of N17.126 trillion to finance di year 2022
Nigeria Senate don pass di kontri budget for di 2022 financial year.
Di Senate, on Wednesday, pass di budget afta dem add N800 billion to increase di first estimated budget of N16.4 trillion wey President Muhammadu Buhari present to N17.126 trillion.
Dis na 24hours afta di House of Representatives don already pass di budget.
Di Senate also increase oil benchmark price from $57 wey di executive arm of goment bin propose to $62 to reflect current international market condition.
But dem leave exchange rate as e bin be for N410.15.
Dem pass di budget afta dem consider di recommendations from report wey chairman of di Senate Committee on Appropriation, Barau Jibrin present.
For im presentation, Oga Barau say, out of di total sum of N17.126trn for di fiscal year 2022, N869.6bn na for Statutory transfers; N3.8trn na for Debt Service; N6.9trn na for Recurrent Expenditure; and N5.4trn for Capital Expenditure.