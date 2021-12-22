Nigeria Senate don pass budget of N17.126 trillion to finance di year 2022

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, NIgerian Senate

Nigeria Senate don pass di kontri budget for di 2022 financial year.

Di Senate, on Wednesday, pass di budget afta dem add N800 billion to increase di first estimated budget of N16.4 trillion wey President Muhammadu Buhari present to N17.126 trillion.

Dis na 24hours afta di House of Representatives don already pass di budget.

Di Senate also increase oil benchmark price from $57 wey di executive arm of goment bin propose to $62 to reflect current international market condition.

But dem leave exchange rate as e bin be for N410.15.

Dem pass di budget afta dem consider di recommendations from report wey chairman of di Senate Committee on Appropriation, Barau Jibrin present.