Portable: Zazu Zeh star settle with Poco Lee and Kogbagidi say na 'promo'- See wetin bin cause di kasala

28 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Instgarm/portable_omolalomi1

Fast rising Nigerian musician, Portable Omolalomi don reunite with dancer, Poco Lee and promoter, Kogbagidi afta e bin rant and accuse Poco Lee for social media.

To prove say all dey well, Portable share fotos of imsef togeda with Poco Lee, Kogbagidi and Musician, Olamide wey im dey call e benefactor for im Instagram handle.

Also, di Zazoo Zeh star tok for one recent viral video with Poco Lee say everything wey bin happun between both of dem na 'promo oh.'

Then Poco Lee reply for di say e no carry 'Potable money oh' contrary to di accuse wey di Zazoo Zeh musician bin accuse am before.

But Poco Lee later come share one video of singer Burna Boy as e dey mimic Portable and write say; "Funny how I gatz to accept wetin no dey true for peace to reign, I show love oooo."

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram

Kogbagidi post for im social media handle with video of dem all say dem be one happy family.

"ONE HAPPY FAMILY: True leaders understand say we become stronger pulling odas up, Kogbagidi write.

"Big respect and love to di Big Fish for dis game, Olamide and my day one brother Poco Lee , you know I go stand by you , come rain come shine."

"Time don show you be true leaders . Your son Portable Omolalomi knows better now . E dey ready to learn and tap from your wealth of experience for di industry ."

Wetin Happun between Poco Lee and Portable

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@Pocoleedance

On Tuesday 21 December, Portable bin share one videos online where e accuse Poco Lee say e dey show am love but e just dey try to cheat am.

Portable claim say Poco Lee dey try to steal e 'Zaazoo Zeh' song and hala say di song no belong to Poco Lee

E say afta Poco Lee allegedly pick di $3,000 wey Wizkid spray am for stage, e only give am $600 out of di money.

Dis accuse come result to serious tok-tok for social media sotey e come make Portable music promoter Kogbagid vex for am.

Later dat day, Kogbagidi share video of wen e dey drive portable comot from hotel room and write say:"Unruly and unprofessional conduct dey always expected from upcomings."

"You never fit tell wetin dey go on for dia mind or head. I dey shock and embarrass at dis point. Do I need to fix your career and your head at di same time? Kogbagidi ask.

How Portable later react?

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@Pocoleedance

Afta all di gbas-gbos for social media and reactions from Nigerians, Portable come apologize give e benefactor, Olamide and all di pipo wey im sama accuse give.

"My sincere apologies dey go out to my benefactors Olamide, Poco Lee and Kogbagidi," Portable post for e Instagram handle togeda with video.

"I dey di learning process, I know better now . Kindly forgive me and pardon di street in me. Much love and appreciation to all my fans, words cannot express my feelings right now .

"Thanks for di intervention and words of comfort. Now I know say I no dey alone for dis . Love you guys . I no ever let you down again. Expect more from your boy. Zeh nation."

Di latest for di mata be say Portable and Poco Lee togeda with Kogbagid don reunite and settle dia difference afta Olamide chok mouth for di mata.

Who be Portable Omolalomi?

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/portable_omolalomi1

Portable Omolalomi real name na Habeeb Okikiola be rapper, singer and songwriter.

Di self-proclaimed Son Of Shaku Shaku, don climb di ranks of di kontri fastest-rising singers.

Portable Olalomi come from Ogun State, South West of Nigeria.

For one video wey im share for im tiktok page, e tok say na Nigeria rap star, Olamide bring am to limelight.