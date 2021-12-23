Sam Obiago: Daddy Sam popular Nollywood actor don don die

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/Emeka Rollers

Veteran Nollywood actor, Sam Obiago Aka Daddy Sam, don die.

National President Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas Ejezie confam di news for social media and say;

"Another Sad Day 😭😭😭😭😭😭RIP Daddy Sam."

Di cause of di death of Sam Obiago no dey known as e be say Emeka Rollas no reveal am for im announcement.

Oda Nollywood actors don begin react to di news of di death of Sam Obiago and mourn di veteran actor.

Actress, Destiny Etiko dey shock to hear di sad news and post foto of di actor for her Instagram page wit di caption; "Nooooooooooo daddy Sam."

Sam Obiago feature for Nollywood movies like; Tears of a King, Royal Appointment, Blood Brothers and oda popular films.

E dey popular known for e role as King for movies.