Shatu Garko: Shehu Sani, Aisha Yesufu, oda Nigerians shook mouth for mata after Hisbah reaction

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Miss Nigeria

Controversy don burst after 18-year-old Shatu Garko win di 44th Miss Nigeria beauty pageant sake of say di commander of Kano hisbah tok say dem go invite di girl parents over dia daughter participation.

Di hisbah commander Sheik Harun Ibn Sina tell BBC Pidgin on Wednesday say wetin Garko do dey illegal for Islam.

Sina comment bin come after many pipo don celebrate Garko as di first Hijabi wey go win Miss Nigeria beauty pageant.

Sake of say di girl come from Kano State wey dey practice sharia, Hisbah commander condemn di girl participation.

"We go invite di parents to tok to dem about di actions of dia daughter and di fact dat wetin she do dey illegal for Islam in case dem no know so dat she no go continue dat path and also stop oda girls copying her," hisbah commander tell BBC News Pidgin.

Di Hisbah oga statement no sit well with many pipo but some pipo support wetin di Muslim scholar tok.

Di former lawmaker wey bin represent Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani tok say wetin Garko do no dey wrong sake of say she dress decently for di beauty pageant.

"Ms Shatu Garko dress well as she contest for Miss Nigeria pageant. She never do wetin dey against our cultural standards for north. E get daughters of rich and powerful pipo wey don do am with impunity. I go appeal to di Hisbah religious authorities make dem leave am," Sani tweet.

Wia dis foto come from, AISHA YESUFU/TWITTER Wetin we call dis foto, Human Rights Activist Aisha Yesufu wey also dey wear Hijab no happy wit wetin Hijab tok

Nigerian businessman and activist Aisha Yesufu also chook mouth for di mata for her Twitter page.

"I still dey imagine say Hisbah go invite me sake of say my daughter participate for beauty pageant. Wallahi see finish dey dis tin!" Dis na wetin Yesufu tweet for her Twitter page.

One Nigerian journalist Gimba Kakanda also tok say e no necessary for Hisbah to invite Garko parents.

"I just feel say hisbah enjoy make Muslims, especially northerners to dey subjected to ridicule. As una won invite Shatu Garko parents no dey necessary, no matter una intention. Critical tings dey wey dey affect di Muslim society, and one of dem no be about a teenager wey partake for Miss Nigeria," Kakanda bin tweet.

However, one Facebook user Muhammad Zaharaddeen don hail di religious body say dem condemn Garko participation.

"Good job Hisbah. Allah go continue to safeguard you through," Zaharaddeen write for Facebook.

One Adamu Umar Salihu also hail hisbah and tok say beauty pageant dey against di teachings of Islam.

"Na wetin good be dat hisbah. Beauty contest dey against di teachings of Islam." Salihu bin write for BBC Pidgin Facebook page.

Anoda Facebook user Efkay Chiller tok say im appreciate wetin Hisbah dey do for Kano State.

"I really appreciate wetin hisbah dey do for Kano State. Any act wey dey wrong and against Islamic law gas dey eradicated," di man write for Facebook.

Who be Shatu Garko?

Shatu Garko come from Garko Local Government Area of Kano State, and she represent di north west zone for di competition.

Di 18-year-old model love to dey ride horse and she don appear for some billboards across northern Nigeria as she advertise for one seasoning company.